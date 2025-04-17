Follow on Google News
Appointments Now Open for New Townhome Releases at Heritage at South Brunswick
Be Among the First to Choose from Newly Released Townhomes by American Properties Realty, Inc.
By: American Properties Realty Inc.
Each home is available by private appointment only and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested buyers are encouraged to begin the simple pre-qualification process in order to secure an appointment and receive priority information on pricing and availability.
Spacious, Stylish, and Built for the Way You Live
Heritage at South Brunswick continues to stand out for its combination of refined craftsmanship, energy-efficient construction, and thoughtfully designed layouts that blend modern style with everyday practicality. The community offers a suburban setting with easy access to top-rated South Brunswick schools, major highways, local parks, shopping, and dining making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and young professionals.
The current release features expansive two-story townhomes with up to 3,058 square feet of living space, designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. These homes boast:
Buyers can also take advantage of available incentives, which may include closing cost assistance and design upgrades, subject to availability and terms.
For financing information and to get prequalified, contact Frank Lay at Loan Depot at FLay@LoanDepot.com or by calling 814-404-2191.
A Limited Opportunity in a Top-Ranked Township
With limited homesites included in this release and strong interest in previous phases, now is the time to explore all that Heritage at South Brunswick has to offer. Private appointments are required and filling quickly. To learn more, visit https://HeritageAtSouthBrunswick.com (https://www.heritageatsouthbrunswick.com/
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 50-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
Contact
Jamie Rumage, Design 446
***@design446.com
