 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* New Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Monmouth Junction
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2025
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

Follow on Google News

Appointments Now Open for New Townhome Releases at Heritage at South Brunswick

Be Among the First to Choose from Newly Released Townhomes by American Properties Realty, Inc.
By: American Properties Realty Inc.
 
 
Now Open
Now Open
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - April 22, 2025 - PRLog -- American Properties Realty, Inc. is now accepting private appointments for the newest townhome release at Heritage at South Brunswick, a vibrant and thoughtfully designed community in the heart of Middlesex County. This new release includes Buildings 34, 37, 38, and 39, offering homebuyers an exciting opportunity to own a brand-new townhome in one of New Jersey's most sought-after locations.

Each home is available by private appointment only and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested buyers are encouraged to begin the simple pre-qualification process in order to secure an appointment and receive priority information on pricing and availability.

Spacious, Stylish, and Built for the Way You Live

Heritage at South Brunswick continues to stand out for its combination of refined craftsmanship, energy-efficient construction, and thoughtfully designed layouts that blend modern style with everyday practicality. The community offers a suburban setting with easy access to top-rated South Brunswick schools, major highways, local parks, shopping, and dining making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and young professionals.

The current release features expansive two-story townhomes with up to 3,058 square feet of living space, designed to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. These homes boast:
  • 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, full basements, and attached 2-car garages
  • 9-foot ceilings on the first and second floors for a bright and open feel
  • Optional finished basements that can include a fourth bedroom, third full bath, recreation area, and even a wet bar ideal for entertaining or creating a multi-generational living space
  • Gourmet kitchens with oversized center islands, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and stylish cabinetry
  • Luxurious primary suites with walk-in closets and spa-inspired en-suite baths
  • Private outdoor space, including decks or patios, depending on the model

Buyers can also take advantage of available incentives, which may include closing cost assistance and design upgrades, subject to availability and terms.

For financing information and to get prequalified, contact Frank Lay at Loan Depot at FLay@LoanDepot.com or by calling 814-404-2191.

A Limited Opportunity in a Top-Ranked Township

With limited homesites included in this release and strong interest in previous phases, now is the time to explore all that Heritage at South Brunswick has to offer. Private appointments are required and filling quickly. To learn more, visit https://HeritageAtSouthBrunswick.com (https://www.heritageatsouthbrunswick.com/) or call 732-256-9213.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 50-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

Contact
Jamie Rumage, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Source:American Properties Realty Inc.
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:New Community
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Monmouth Junction - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design 446 News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Apr 22, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share