Irondale at Wharton Hits 100% Leased Milestone
60-residence luxury rental community delivers elevated living in a prime Northern New Jersey location
By: Diversified Properties LLC
Designed to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of today's renters, Irondale at Wharton offers 60 thoughtfully designed studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each residence combines comfort and style with upscale finishes including 9' ceilings, solar shades, custom-tiled bathrooms, and chef-inspired kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and contemporary cabinetry. Homes also come equipped with energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, as well as cable and FIOS readiness.
Residents enjoy a variety of on-site amenities that enhance everyday living. These include a state-of-the-
"Irondale at Wharton was designed to strike the perfect balance between comfort, design and convenience,"
Ideally located just off N. Main Street in Wharton, Irondale at Wharton provides direct access to Interstate 80, Route 15 and US Highway 46, as well as nearby transit options. Residents are also within close proximity to top employers, renowned healthcare providers and the vibrant offerings of Western Morris County.
To learn more about Irondale at Wharton, please visit irondaleatwharton.com or call 908-367-3537.
About Diversified Properties, LLC
Diversified Properties is one of the region's most experienced commercial/residential real estate developers and owners with a diverse portfolio of high-quality, value-add assets under management and in the pipeline throughout the northeast. Diversified Properties' veteran team of real estate professionals leverages its entrepreneurial approach and multi-disciplinary in-house capabilities to capitalize on opportunistic ground-up development and redevelopment projects in key growth markets. Driven by a passion for building, Diversified Properties leverages its extensive hands-on experience to drive value and create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive.
Follow Diversified on Facebook at facebook.com/
For more on Diversified Properties, please visit https://www.diversifiedproperties.com.
