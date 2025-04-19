 

Irondale at Wharton Hits 100% Leased Milestone

60-residence luxury rental community delivers elevated living in a prime Northern New Jersey location
By: Diversified Properties LLC
 
 
Irondale at Wharton 100% Leased
Irondale at Wharton 100% Leased
WHARTON, N.J. - April 24, 2025 - PRLog -- Diversified Properties, LLC, a leading real estate development and management firm, is thrilled to announce their community, Irondale at Wharton, is now officially 100% leased. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the community, which opened just months ago and has quickly established itself as a premier destination for modern living in Morris County.

Designed to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of today's renters, Irondale at Wharton offers 60 thoughtfully designed studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each residence combines comfort and style with upscale finishes including 9' ceilings, solar shades, custom-tiled bathrooms, and chef-inspired kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and contemporary cabinetry. Homes also come equipped with energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, as well as cable and FIOS readiness.

Residents enjoy a variety of on-site amenities that enhance everyday living. These include a state-of-the-art fitness center, secure package room, electric vehicle charging stations, 24/7 on-call maintenance, and a mix of garage and off-street parking. The community also features ADA-compliant units, elevator access, a video intercom system and controlled building entry for added peace of mind.

"Irondale at Wharton was designed to strike the perfect balance between comfort, design and convenience," said Nicholas W. Minoia, Managing Partner of Diversified Properties, LLC. "To see the community reach 100% leased so quickly is a clear sign that our vision is resonating with residents. We're proud to offer a place where people can truly enjoy where they live, in a location that offers so much opportunity and access."

Ideally located just off N. Main Street in Wharton, Irondale at Wharton provides direct access to Interstate 80, Route 15 and US Highway 46, as well as nearby transit options. Residents are also within close proximity to top employers, renowned healthcare providers and the vibrant offerings of Western Morris County.

To learn more about Irondale at Wharton, please visit irondaleatwharton.com or call 908-367-3537.

About Diversified Properties, LLC
Diversified Properties is one of the region's most experienced commercial/residential real estate developers and owners with a diverse portfolio of high-quality, value-add assets under management and in the pipeline throughout the northeast. Diversified Properties' veteran team of real estate professionals leverages its entrepreneurial approach and multi-disciplinary in-house capabilities to capitalize on opportunistic ground-up development and redevelopment projects in key growth markets. Driven by a passion for building, Diversified Properties leverages its extensive hands-on experience to drive value and create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive.

Follow Diversified on Facebook at facebook.com/DiversifiedPropertiesLLC, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/diversifiedproperties, and Twitter at twitter.co (https://twitter.com/DivPropNJ)m/DivPropNJ (https://twitter.com/DivPropNJ).
For more on Diversified Properties, please visit https://www.diversifiedproperties.com.

Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Source:Diversified Properties LLC
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Leasing
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Wharton - New Jersey - United States
