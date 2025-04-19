 

ABC Nebraska/South Dakota Celebrates Excellence at 2025 Excellence in Construction® Awards

ABC Nebraska/South Dakota honored outstanding merit shop contractors at the 2025 Excellence in Construction® Awards, celebrating project innovation, safety, and craftsmanship across the region.
By: Associated Builders and Contractors NESD
 
OMAHA, Neb. - April 24, 2025 - PRLog -- Associated Builders and Contractors Nebraska/South Dakota (ABC NESD) proudly honored outstanding member companies at its annual 2025 Excellence in Construction® Awards, held April 10 at the DC Centre in Omaha. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements and commitment to quality, safety, and innovation in the merit shop construction industry.

EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION AWARDS
  • Wholestone Farms Cut Floor, IES Electrical, Specialty Contractor > Electrical Over $10 M
  • H & H Kia at Steel Ridge, Lueder Construction Company, General Contractor > Commercial > $10 to $25 M
  • Triage Staffing Renovation, Sampson Construction, Co., Inc., General Contractor > Commercial > $5 to $10 M
  • Bryan Health, April Sampson Cancer Center, Sampson Construction Co., Inc., General Contractor > Health Care > More than $25 M
  • Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, Cheever Construction Company, General Contractor > Historical Restoration/Renovation > Less than $25 M
  • Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, Sampson Construction Co., Inc., General Contractor > Special Projects > $2 to $10 M
  • Lincoln Airport Terminal Facility Expansion and Renovation, Shanahan Mechanical & Electrical, Specialty Contractor > Mechanical: Commercial > $2 to $10 M
  • Bone Creek Museum Renovation, Shanahan Mechanical & Electrical, Specialty Contractor > Mechanical: Commercial > Less than $2 M
  • Lincoln South Beltway, Watts Electric Company, Specialty Contractor > Sitework/Landscape/Hardscape > All Amounts
  • Hamilton Tap 115kV Transmission Line, IES Electrical Specialty Contractor > Specialty Construction - Industrial > $10 M
  • UNK Calvin T Ryan Library Remodel, IES Electrical Specialty Contractor > Electrical: Commercial > $2 to $10 M
  • Nebraska Public Media Studio Lighting Upgrade, Shanahan Mechanical & Electrical, Specialty Contractor > Electrical: Commercial > Less than $2 M

PYRAMID AWARDS
  • Lueder Construction Company – Papillion Sanitation Headquarters
  • ELEVATE Construction, LLC – Mega Saver Exterior and Interior Renovation
  • Lund-Ross Constructors – The Astro Theater, Lofts on Main
  • Sampson Construction, Co., Inc. – Bryan Health, April Sampson Cancer Center

PROJECT OF THE YEAR AWARD—IES Electrical – Wholestone Farms Cut Floor

SAFETY AWARD—Sampson Construction, Co., Inc. – Bryan Health, April Sampson Cancer Center

"These award-winning projects reflect the exceptional talent and dedication found throughout the ABC NESD membership," said Bill Brown, President and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Nebraska South Dakota, "We are proud to celebrate the companies whose work continues to shape our communities, raise industry standards, and demonstrate the power of the merit shop philosophy."

The EIC Awards program honors general and specialty contractors for world-class construction projects delivered safely, ethically, and efficiently. Projects are judged on complexity, innovation, safety performance, and client satisfaction.

EVENT PROGRAM (https://www.abcnesd.org/Portals/64/_ADNESD_EIC2025%20(5)....)
Full Photo Gallery (https://www.flickr.com/photos/200693139@N03/albums/721777...) Special Thanks to Jessica Brase Photography

ABC NESD is a leading trade association representing the commercial and industrial construction industry in Nebraska and South Dakota. The chapter is committed to helping members develop people, win work, and deliver quality projects safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work.

To learn more, visit www.abcnesd.org.

Media Contact
ABC Nebraska/South Dakota
Danielle M. Woodall
daniellew@abcnesd.org
Source: Associated Builders and Contractors NESD
Email: daniellew@abcnesd.org
Excellence In Construction
Construction
Omaha - Nebraska - United States
Awards
