Design 446 receives 19 awards at the 37th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala

The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
The Design 446 team at the SAM Awards
MANASQUAN, N.J. - March 27, 2025 - PRLog -- Design 446, a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ, was the recipient of 19 awards at the 37th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards that was held on March 26th at Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Atlantic City. The event, hosted by the New Jersey Builders Association, was part of the Atlantic Builders Convention, the largest building industry trade show in the Northeast. Design 446 garnered awards across an array of categories that night, including Best Direct Mail Piece for an Associate Member, Best E-Brochure for an Associate Member, Best Print Ad Over One-Half Page for an Associate Member, Best Special Promotion or Event for an Associate Member and Best Use of Social Media for an Associate Member.

Design 446 was also on the winning teams of Lennar, Roger Mumford Homes, Larken Associates and Kaplan Companies for a variety of awards including five Community of the Year Grand Awards for Venue at Monroe by Lennar, The Terraces at Hopewell Parc by Lennar, Rhythm Asbury Park by Roger Mumford Homes, The Classic Collection at Hopewell Parc by Lennar, and Camelot West at Townelake by Kaplan Companies. "We are incredibly honored by this recognition and deeply thankful to our clients for their continued trust in us to deliver innovative marketing solutions," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "I'm also immensely proud of our talented team whose hard work and creativity shine through every day. Congratulations to all the winners!"

For over 50 years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the homebuilding industry. Their extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales and leasing office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions.

Design 446 also specializes in creating experiences and building brands for new companies of all types and sizes. "We focus on growth at any stage of a company's lifecycle," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446 "From startups to product launches, we have executed countless campaigns by carefully connecting the mission, vision and purpose of the brand with its consumer."

The marketing agency goes a step further by encouraging change through social responsibility and community involvement. Design 446 partners with various nonprofit organizations throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties to help the nonprofit achieve greater impact. "There is nothing in the business world today that provides as many benefits as partnering with a local nonprofit organization when the focus is on the greater good," said Baker. "Together, we can strengthen the community and make a positive impact on the lives of those around us."

Looking to the future, Design 446 is looking forward to offering state-of-the-art marketing solutions for many years to come. "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has been the key to our success," said Baker. From branding to marketing and beyond, Design 446 continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive results.

About Design 446

Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales and leasing environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit https://design446.com.

Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
