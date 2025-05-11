 

John Duffy Welcomes Symone Fairchild, Founder of Eye OnDV on Live Courageously

By: VIP Press
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - May 15, 2025 - PRLog -- "Live Courageously" Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear  and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of  guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many  types of adversity.

The show EP # 93 will air Wednesday, May 14th, 6 pm PST and Sunday May 18th at 6pm  on John Duffy's Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/duffysquare  Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeI ,



Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/ and listen to it on Spotify,  Audible, Google Music, iTunes and more…

On May 14th, John's guest will be Symone Fairchild, Founder of Eye OnDV. Symone Fairchild hails from the Washington, D.C. area and was  raised in the martial arts, becoming a Master of Northern Shaolin Kung Fu. Finding her way through and beyond childhood trauma on her own  as a kid, combined with martial arts as a way of life, she developed an  unyielding entrepreneurial spirit coursing through her veins which af fords her a "pick yourself up by the bootstraps" type of tenacity. What  has been written on her heart and soul though, aside from God, The  Source of all things in the Universe, and her son, is acting. As a result of  the journey thriving post-domestic abuse, she has come to understand  exactly what her gifts are and why she has them. She was gifted in acting to breathe the  light of truth through her characters. She was gifted in writing to bring forth the utmost  truth through word. She was gifted in directing to bring forth the utmost visionary truth.

She was gifted in producing to bring together all the people and resources that are meant  to be the pieces of the puzzle. All in all, she was meant to fully imagine the world the way  it was meant to be and create it, giving humankind a visual of what already rests on their

hearts and souls...showing them a way to create what they hunger for themselves.  Symone has come to allow herself to lean in permanently to her inner Light, her inner  destined strength and she will never yield from that. As a result of this journey, she has  come to understand that she is meant to create what truth looks like for the world. That is  her destiny.

John Duffy, the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously," has produced over 55 +  films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx, dropping out of high school at  15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor,  and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film Left Behind with  Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at three universities, including the Art Cen ter in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony

Robbins as his mentor. On February 20th, 2022, John introduced his new podcast, "Live  Courageously." He has produced 90 podcast shows to date. Recently he introduced the  Live-Courageously.com Website. - John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not  Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American. Black Irish

Source:VIP Press
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Live Courageously
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Events
