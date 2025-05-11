Follow on Google News
John Duffy Welcomes Symone Fairchild, Founder of Eye OnDV on Live Courageously
By: VIP Press
The show EP # 93 will air Wednesday, May 14th, 6 pm PST and Sunday May 18th at 6pm on John Duffy's Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
On May 14th, John's guest will be Symone Fairchild, Founder of Eye OnDV. Symone Fairchild hails from the Washington, D.C. area and was raised in the martial arts, becoming a Master of Northern Shaolin Kung Fu. Finding her way through and beyond childhood trauma on her own as a kid, combined with martial arts as a way of life, she developed an unyielding entrepreneurial spirit coursing through her veins which af fords her a "pick yourself up by the bootstraps" type of tenacity. What has been written on her heart and soul though, aside from God, The Source of all things in the Universe, and her son, is acting. As a result of the journey thriving post-domestic abuse, she has come to understand exactly what her gifts are and why she has them. She was gifted in acting to breathe the light of truth through her characters. She was gifted in writing to bring forth the utmost truth through word. She was gifted in directing to bring forth the utmost visionary truth.
She was gifted in producing to bring together all the people and resources that are meant to be the pieces of the puzzle. All in all, she was meant to fully imagine the world the way it was meant to be and create it, giving humankind a visual of what already rests on their
hearts and souls...showing them a way to create what they hunger for themselves. Symone has come to allow herself to lean in permanently to her inner Light, her inner destined strength and she will never yield from that. As a result of this journey, she has come to understand that she is meant to create what truth looks like for the world. That is her destiny.
John Duffy, the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously,"
Robbins as his mentor. On February 20th, 2022, John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously."
