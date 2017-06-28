Automotive Steering System Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates &Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Steering Market system is accounted at $26.19 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $41.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.90 % from 2015 to 2022. The rising demand for automobile sector is the primary factor favouring the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for vehicles, investment in research & development by market leaders are drivers for the Automotive Steering market system. However, rising fuel prices has led the consumers to go for more fuel efficient vehicles is the major restraint hampering the market growth. Some of the recent trends in Automotive Steering market system are convention rigid steering system and flexible power assisted steering systems.Electro-hydraulic power steering segment is expected to have more shares due to the combined benefits of both electronic power steering and hydraulic power steering being provided by this segment. Europe accounted for the largest market share in the automotive steering systems followed by North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).Some of the key players in the market include Jtekt Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Mando Corp., Thyssenkrupp AG, Showa Corporation, The Sona Group, TRW Automotive Holding, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, China Automotive Systems Inc. and YAZAKI corporation.• Manual Steering System• Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) System• Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) System• Electric Power Steering (EPS) System• Hydraulic Pump• Power Steering Column• Steering Wheel Speed Sensor• Electric Motor• Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)• Electronic Stability Control/Program (ESC/ESP)• Column Assist Electric Power Steering (C-EPS)• Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (P-EPS)• Rack Assist Electric Power Steering (R-EPS)• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/automotive-steering-system-market