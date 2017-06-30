News By Tag
EVENT ALERT: Atlanta Welcomes Black Restaurant Week on July 31- August 13, 2017
Black Restaurant Week Highlights Black Owned Businesses with it Summer Culinary Series July 31- August 13, 2017.
Atlanta, GA, June 30, 2017 - Black Restaurant Week (BRW), originally created in Houston, TX, is expanding to Atlanta! BRW will kick off its Inaugural Annual Summer Culinary Series, in the city of Atlanta, Georgia July 31- August 13, 2017.
Due to the huge success of the spring culinary series of Black Restaurant Week in Houston, BRW has decided to expand! Foodies will be able to eat their hearts out with options from an ever-growing list of participating Black-owned restaurants featuring unbelievable price options for brunch, lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy casual dining options for $15 – $25 per person, and fine dining options from $35 to $45 per person.
Participants will also be able to experience a series of events, from a catering tasting to a show stopping bartending competition, that will showcase the city's diverse culinary scene and spotlight the various food talent that the City of Atlanta has to offer.
Visit the Atlanta Restaurant Week website, http://www.atlbrw.com/
Black Restaurant Week Line Up
Restaurant Showcase
15-20 restaurants
Date: July 31-August 13, 2017
Black Restaurant Week features signature prix-fixe dining menus with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a local area non-profit organization. Participating restaurants include a diverse selection of African, Caribbean, Creole, Cajun, Vegetarian, Seafood, Southern, and Barbecue cuisine. Diners can enjoy fine dining menus for just $35 or $45 per person or casual dining menus for $15 - $25 per person.
Aroma
Restaurant Consultation Panel Discussion
Tentative Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Aroma, is the educational and training experience of Black Restaurant Week. The event hosts a moderated a panel of the restaurant industry and business leaders who share their knowledge about the restaurant business. Experts can offer advice on ways to get started in the industry, raising capital, and managing successful restaurant operations.
Soundbites
food truck & music festival
Tentative Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2017
Location: Museum Bar
181 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30312
SoundBites is a food truck festival celebrating music and food during Black Restaurant Week to highlight black food truck owners in the Atlanta area. The event will feature Stage of Music, Full Beverage Bar, market vendors, and activities.
NOSH
Culinary Showcase
Tentative Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017
Location: 595 North Event Center
595 North Ave NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318
Nosh, is the showcase featuring African and African-American Caterers and Executive Chefs. Black Restaurant Week realized that there are a plethora of outstanding African and African-American chefs and caterers without a restaurant who deserve to have their cuisine highlighted during the week. This is our way to honor their contributions to the food scene.
Power of the Palate
Bartending Competition
Tentative Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017
Black Restaurant Week celebrates the finale by indulging in cocktails made with the freshest ingredients from local Black-owned farms.Power of the Palate features the top Black Bartenders creating exotic cocktails for a panel of guest judges.
