-- Over five hundred energy industry professionals convene in June to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing the northeast U.S. natural gas market region. The 29th Annual LDC Gas Forum Northeast takes place June 10 – 12, in Boston, MA. This is the industry's premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference, with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event.The Program for this year's event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Innovations to Lower Carbon - addressing the trilemma challenge of, and(Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture (CCS), Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.). In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including: market fundamentals (supply/demand), supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, gas buyer perspectives, latest policy/regulatory diagnosis, and technology innovations.Beyond these overarching topics, the agenda is also designed to address issues unique to the northeast U.S. natural gas market. Policy push for electrification, as well as new data center demand to support Artificial Intelligence (AI), translates into a significant forecasted increase in natural gas fired power generation. Midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies. Peak day demand continues to stretch capabilities, as the economy and population grows, and more intermittent renewables are introduced into the fuel mix. LNG Exports, primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities, is now competing for supply from production regions that traditionally serve northeast markets.The content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Northeast consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Freeman Shaheen, President,; Dena Wiggins,President & CEO; Paul Ruppert, President,, &ofManaging Director,Toby Rice, President, CEO,; Danny Rice,CEO,; and Jeff Tounge, Managing Partner,The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts including representatives from:; and. Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain insight from a variety of perspectives on topical issues.www.ldcgasforums.com/ne