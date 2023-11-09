Follow on Google News
The 29th Annual LDC Gas Forum Northeast takes place June 10-12
By: LDC Gas Forums
The Program for this year's event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Innovations to Lower Carbon - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and delivering lower carbon energy alternatives (Certified Gas, RNG, Carbon Capture (CCS), Carbon Offsets, Virtual Pipeline, LNG, H2, Infrastructure Requirements, Electrification Challenges, etc.). In addition, recurring LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including: market fundamentals (supply/demand)
Beyond these overarching topics, the agenda is also designed to address issues unique to the northeast U.S. natural gas market. Policy push for electrification, as well as new data center demand to support Artificial Intelligence (AI), translates into a significant forecasted increase in natural gas fired power generation. Midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies. Peak day demand continues to stretch capabilities, as the economy and population grows, and more intermittent renewables are introduced into the fuel mix. LNG Exports, primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities, is now competing for supply from production regions that traditionally serve northeast markets.
The content/insight program of the LDC Gas Forum Northeast consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Freeman Shaheen, President, Chevron Global Gas; Dena Wiggins,President & CEO Natural Gas Supply Association; Paul Ruppert, President, BHE GT&S, & Current Chair of INGAA; Kevin Little, Managing Director, Macquarie Energy; Toby Rice, President, CEO, EQT Corporation; Danny Rice,CEO, NET Power; and Jeff Tounge, Managing Partner, Tounge Associates.
The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts including representatives from: bp; Astra Energy Group; Atmospheric G2; East Daley Analytics; Quantum Fuel Systems; BHE GT&S; Cashman Preload Cryogenics; Galileo Technologies; CB&I; Cleveland Advisory; Tenaska Marketing Ventures; PJM; Enbridge; Southern Company Gas; Massachusetts State Office of Energy Transformation; Earn DLT; EQT; Williams; Context Labs; NatGasHub.com; Washington Gas Light; and National Grid. Panel discussions offer an excellent opportunity to gain insight from a variety of perspectives on topical issues.
www.ldcgasforums.com/
