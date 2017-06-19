News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gospel Sensation, Marica Chisolm's Worship Conversations Album Release Concert JULY 21 @ 7:30 PM
Gospel Sensation, Marica Chisolm's Worship Conversations Album Release Concert
Where: Living Faith Tabernacle: 5880 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, Ga. 30297
Who: Marica Chisolm Ministries
When: Friday, July 21, 2017
Time: 7:30 PM
Red Carpet/Press:
Media Check In: 6:00 PM
Website: www.MaricaChisolm.com
Special Guests: Gospel Artists Jarrell Smalls, Darius Paulk and Gary Swindell
Atlanta, Georgia, - Contemporary Praise & Worship Artist, Marica Chisolm is preparing to release her Sophomore Album Worship Conversations on July 21, 2017 and she's doing it the best way she knows how; with a free Gospel Concert! Marica is a vocalist whose approach to music and ministry is from a pure and sincere perspective. National Performances include opening shows for Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Israel & New Breed, Stellar Awards Pre-Events, Don Moen and More!
Her newest single, "Favor", is now available on iTunes from the sophomore album "Worship Conversations"
The Album Release Concert will be held, Friday, July 21, 2017 at Living Faith Tabernacle, 5880 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, Ga. 30297 at 7:30 PM Est. Red carpet arrivals will begin at 6:30 PM Est. For media passes and/or to schedule an interview email Ronnika Ann at PRDirector@iGNPR.com.
Key Career Highlights:
• National Performances Include Opening Shows for Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Isreal & New Breed, Stellar Awards Pre-Events, Don Moen and More!
• Local/National TV Appearances include "Atlanta LIVE" (Channel 57/Atlanta, GA) and The Word Network (Detroit, MI)
• Lead radio single, 'Used', written by EMI Gospel Recording Artist, Tasha Cobbs (An aggressive national radio promotions campaign continuing)
• Current Radio Airplay Markets - Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Sacramento, CA; Augusta, GA; New York, NY
For more information about Marica, please visit www.maricachisolm.com. Thank you for your time and we can not wait to sit down with you for an interview! For more information on Marica, please contact info@iGNPR.com.
Contact
Ronnika Ann, IGN PR & Co.
Mobile Office: 404-548-1390
***@ignpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 19, 2017