Gospel Sensation, Marica Chisolm's Worship Conversations Album Release Concert JULY 21 @ 7:30 PM

Gospel Sensation, Marica Chisolm's Worship Conversations Album Release Concert

Ronnika Ann, IGN PR & Co.

Mobile Office: 404­-548-­1390

Ronnika Ann, IGN PR & Co.
Mobile Office: 404­-548-­1390
***@ignpr.com

--Worship Conversations Album Release ConcertLiving Faith Tabernacle: 5880 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, Ga. 30297Marica Chisolm MinistriesFriday, July 21, 20177:30 PM6:30 PM6:00 PMwww.MaricaChisolm.comGospel Artists Jarrell Smalls, Darius Paulk and Gary SwindellContemporary Praise & Worship Artist, Marica Chisolm is preparing toand she's doing it the best way she knows how; with a free Gospel Concert! Marica is a vocalist whose approach to music and ministry is from a pure and sincere perspective. National Performances include opening shows for Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Israel & New Breed, Stellar Awards Pre-Events, Don Moen and More!Her newest single, "Favor", is now available on iTunes from the sophomore album "Worship Conversations". The single has been listed on the Nielson/Billboard most added list by WGRI-AM- Cincinnati, OH, WOAD-AM-Jackson, MS, and KHVN-AM-Dallas-Fort Worth, Tx.Red carpet arrivals will begin at 6:30 PM Est. For media passes and/or to schedule an interview email Ronnika Ann at PRDirector@iGNPR.com.• National Performances Include Opening Shows for Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Isreal & New Breed, Stellar Awards Pre-Events, Don Moen and More!• Local/National TV Appearances include "Atlanta LIVE" (Channel 57/Atlanta, GA) and The Word Network (Detroit, MI)• Lead radio single, 'Used', written by EMI Gospel Recording Artist, Tasha Cobbs (An aggressive national radio promotions campaign continuing)• Current Radio Airplay Markets - Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Sacramento, CA; Augusta, GA; New York, NYFor more information about Marica, please visit www.maricachisolm.com. Thank you for your time and we can not wait to sit down with you for an interview! For more information on Marica, please contact info@iGNPR.com.