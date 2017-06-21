News By Tag
Black Restaurant Week Is Expanding To Atlanta, Ga
Black Restaurant Week Highlights Black Owned Businesses with it Summer Culinary Series
Due to the huge success of the spring culinary series of Black Restaurant Week in Houston, BRW has decided to expand! Foodies will be able to eat their hearts out with options from an ever-growing list of participating Black-owned restaurants featuring unbelievable price options for brunch, lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy casual dining options for $15 – $25 per person, and fine dining options from $35 to $45 per person.
Participants will also be able to experience a series of events, from a catering tasting to a showstopping bartending competition, that will showcase the city's diverse culinary scene and spotlight the various food talent that the City of Atlanta has to offer.
Visit the Atlanta Restaurant Week website, https://atlbrw.com/
Restaurants, chefs, caterers and bartenders interested in participating in Atlanta Black Restaurant Week can find more information http://www.atlbrw.com
ABOUT BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK, LLC
Black Restaurant Week, LLC is committed to the education and awareness of the Black Culinary Industry in the United States of America. Using a combination model of awareness and education event, Black Restaurant Week will stimulate growth of African American owned culinary businesses and farms across the United States. To achieve its mission of growth in the culinary industry, Black Restaurant Week aims to create experiences that will cater to a diverse culture of tastemakers, professionals and are foodies looking for exposure to delicious food and exquisite wines.
