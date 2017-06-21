 
Industry News





Black Restaurant Week Is Expanding To Atlanta, Ga

Black Restaurant Week Highlights Black Owned Businesses with it Summer Culinary Series
 
 
BRW Flyer
BRW Flyer
 
ATLANTA - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Restaurant Week (BRW), originally created in Houston, TX, is expanding to Atlanta! BRW will kick off its Inaugural Annual Summer Culinary Series, in the city of Atlanta, Georgia July 31- August 13, 2017.

Due to the huge success of the spring culinary series of Black Restaurant Week in Houston, BRW has decided to expand! Foodies will be able to eat their hearts out with options from an ever-growing list of participating Black-owned restaurants featuring unbelievable price options for brunch, lunch and dinner. Diners can enjoy casual dining options for $15 – $25 per person, and fine dining options from $35 to $45 per person.

Participants will also be able to experience a series of events, from a catering tasting to a showstopping bartending competition, that will showcase the city's diverse culinary scene and spotlight the various food talent that the City of Atlanta has to offer.

Visit the Atlanta Restaurant Week website, https://atlbrw.com/ (http://www.atlbrw.com) or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! #ATLBRW

Restaurants, chefs, caterers and bartenders interested in participating in Atlanta Black Restaurant Week can find more information http://www.atlbrw.com


ABOUT BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK, LLC

Black Restaurant Week, LLC is committed to the education and awareness of the Black Culinary Industry in the United States of America. Using a combination model of awareness and education event, Black Restaurant Week will stimulate growth of African American owned culinary businesses and farms across the United States. To achieve its mission of growth in the culinary industry, Black Restaurant Week aims to create experiences that will cater to a diverse culture of tastemakers, professionals and are foodies looking for exposure to delicious food and exquisite wines.

Contact
Ronnika Ann
iGN PR & Co
***@ignpr.com
End
Source:Black Resturant Week
Email:***@ignpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
