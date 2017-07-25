News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Atlanta Celebrates the Diverse Culture of the Black Culinary Scene with Black Restaurant Week
Atlanta salutes African, African-American, and Caribbean culinary contributions with its inaugural Atlanta Black Restaurant Week
Throughout ATLBRW, patrons can dine at any of the 13 participating restaurants for brunch, lunch and/or dinner, and order from custom ATLBRW prefix menus. ATLBRW organizers are also hosting a series of anticipated special events, including Nosh, a culinary showcase of best bites from caterers and chefs; Aroma, a lunch and learn panel discussion hosted by Operation Hope and BB&T for aspiring restaurant owners; Power of the Palette, a craft bartending competition sponsored by BACARDI; and Soundbites, a fun-filled food truck park featuring live sounds from Atlanta's hottest DJs.
Atlanta has emerged as a southern metropolitan, thriving with business and rich in culture. ATLBRW offers food-lovers and the A community a special occasion to experience and commemorates the many robust flavors of Atlanta.
ATLBRW presents a unique opportunity to both stimulate the local economy and support Atlanta's communities in need. In its inaugural year, ATLBRW is partnering with the Family Agriculture Resource Management Services (F.A.R.M.S.)
F.A.R.M.S. is a regional non-profit organization that assists minority owned-farms in gaining access to capital for the purpose of donating crops to low-income communities in need. Learn more about F.A.R.M.S. at www.30000acres.org.
For more information about Atlanta Black Restaurant Week, visit www.atlbrw.com or contact the event coordinators at atlbrw@gmail.com.
Contact
Ronnika Ann
iGN PR & Co
***@ignpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse