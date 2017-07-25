 
July 2017





Atlanta Celebrates the Diverse Culture of the Black Culinary Scene with Black Restaurant Week

Atlanta salutes African, African-American, and Caribbean culinary contributions with its inaugural Atlanta Black Restaurant Week
 
 
19417528_1856653901321322_4251918016112247915_o
19417528_1856653901321322_4251918016112247915_o
 
ATLANTA - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- This August, Atlanta Black Restaurant Week  (#ATLBRW) will kick-off its inaugural year with a two-week celebration of the vast ethnic flavors and cultural variety black culinary professionals bring to Atlanta's restaurant scene.  The festivities will take place on Monday, July 31st to Sunday, August 13, 2017, offering foodies and community locals various palette-pleasing ways support Atlanta's culinary scene.

Throughout ATLBRW, patrons can dine at any of the 13 participating restaurants for brunch, lunch and/or dinner, and order from custom ATLBRW prefix menus. ATLBRW organizers are also hosting a series of anticipated special events, including Nosh, a culinary showcase of best bites from caterers and chefs; Aroma, a lunch and learn panel discussion hosted by Operation Hope and BB&T for aspiring restaurant owners; Power of the Palette, a craft bartending competition sponsored by BACARDI; and Soundbites, a fun-filled food truck park featuring live sounds from Atlanta's hottest DJs.

Atlanta has emerged as a southern metropolitan, thriving with business and rich in culture. ATLBRW offers food-lovers and the A community a special occasion to experience and commemorates the many robust flavors of Atlanta.

ATLBRW presents a unique opportunity to both stimulate the local economy and support Atlanta's communities in need.  In its inaugural year, ATLBRW is partnering with the Family Agriculture Resource Management Services (F.A.R.M.S.), with a portion of the proceeds from every ATLBRW menu purchase going towards the support their food bank program.

F.A.R.M.S. is a regional non-profit organization that assists minority owned-farms in gaining access to capital for the purpose of donating crops to low-income communities in need.  Learn more about F.A.R.M.S. at www.30000acres.org.

For more information about Atlanta Black Restaurant Week, visit www.atlbrw.com or contact the event coordinators at atlbrw@gmail.com.

Ronnika Ann
iGN PR & Co
***@ignpr.com
Source:Black Restaurant Week
Email:***@ignpr.com Email Verified
