RECAP: MC Lyte, Kelly Price, Erica Campbell at the W.E.A.L.T.H Experience 2017

MC Lyte, Kelly Price, Lynn Richardson and Hip Hop Sisters Foundation Empowered Hundreds of Women at The 2017 W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience Featuring Erica Campbell, Faith Evans, Tai Beauchamp, Yo Yo, Sheila E, Nicci Gilbert, Judge Mablean, and More

--MC Lyte, Dr. Lynn Richardson, Dr. Kelly Price, Faith Evans, Erica Campbell, Nicci Gilbert, Dr. Wanda Davis Turner, Tai Beauchamp, Robi Reed, Sheila E., Coko (SWV), AJ Johnson, Eva Marcille, Dr Vikki Johnson, Dr Dee Marshall and Michele Thornton welcomed women from around the world at The W.E.A.L.T.H.Experience this past weekend. MC Lyte, Founder & Chairman of the Board for Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, a nonprofit, 501c3 public charity, and Dr Lynn Richardson, creator of The W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience and Co-Founder/President of Hip Hop Sisters Foundation led an impactful weekend that included celebrity guests, notable speakers and women from all around the world.The event, which took place at the luxury beachfront, 1 Hotel in South Beach, Miami, connected like-minded women, entrepreneurs, CEOs, business owners, executives and industry leaders in a unique, intimate and nurturing atmosphere that aimed to get to the core of "Womanhood,""Expansion,""Assets," "Leadership,""Transformation"and "Health." These key pillars of the W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience were the focus during a series of general sessions, coaching circles, workshops and fitness activations that taught women how to master their mental, emotional, business, and financial goals."The W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience is an experience like none other. It is the only place where you will find everyday women, influencers and celebrities, executives and industry experts coming together in the same energy space to connect, heal and learn together. Real lives are changed in an organic way and women do not leave The W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience the same as they come in," stated MC Lyte."The W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience represents freedom. It is a space where our guests are given permission to be honest about their lives. They are encouraged in a safe environment to do an analysis of where they are currently and where they would like to go mentally, emotionally and financially. True W.E.A.L.T.H. cannot be achieved until all elements of life are in alignment. And that is the goal of The W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience: to help women get clear, get free and achieve true W.E.A.L.T.H,"said Dr. Lynn Richardson.The W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience partnered with Essence Magazine, BET, Centric, AIDSHealthcareFoundation and Reed For Hope Foundation to create a holistic approach to living a truly "wealthy" lifestyle. Produced by the esteemed Los Angeles based production firm Wright Productions, the experience included The Love Healthy Lounge, where morning workouts and health testing occurred, along with the Essence W.E.A.L.T.H. and Pampering Lounge, where guests were treated to complimentary massages and beauty services.For 2018 registration information, please visit www.wealthexperience.info and www.wealthexperience.net.For general inquiries and partnership opportunities for The W.E.A.L.T.H. Experience, contact Hip Hop Sisters Foundation -Wealthexperience@hiphopsisters.org###PRESENTED BY:HIP HOP SISTERS NETWORKPRODUCTION STAFF AND PUBLIC RELATIONS:WRIGHT PRODUCTIONSIGN PUBLIC RELATIONS & CO.About The W.E.A.L.T.H ExperienceHip Hop Sisters Foundation produces the W.E.A.L.T.H. (Womanhood, Expansion, Assets, Leadership, Transformation, and Health) Experience to teach women how to view themselves, each other, and their power while mastering their personal, business and financial goals and objectives.About Hip Hop Sisters FoundationHip-Hop Sisters is a non-profit foundation that promotes positive images of women of ethnic diversity, bringing leaders together from the world of Hip-Hop, the entertainment industry, and the corporate world. We provide national and international support to women, men and youth around the globe on the topics of: Cultural Issues, Financial Empowerment, Health and Wellness, Mentorship and Educational Opportunities.MC Lyte's vision includes providing resources to support community based and grassroots organizations that further the advancement of the missions and goals set forth by the organization. Our governing and advisory boards are composed of a seasoned group of corporate, entertainment, and nonprofit executives and celebrities who personally embody the principles and values that MC Lyte has championed over her illustrious career.