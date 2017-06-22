Apex Review Of The Temptation Of Fate (Femi Olawole)

End

--When Jessica Weather's life is changed forever due to actions motivated by youthful impudence, she, along with the rest of's interconnected cast of characters, begins to learn how to govern her emerging independence as a young adult. Without the help of nurturing parents, Jessica and her peers, such as Lakeera Watson, are left vulnerable to bad men and their own indiscretion.However, throughout the course of the book, the experiences of these young women, as well as the involvement of the guiding maternal force of Mary Miller, help them learn how to become agents of their own bodies, and consequently their futures. This book is recommended for those who may consider rebellion of anarchist tendencies, primarily as a cautionary tale.(This book was provided to Apex Reviews free of charge for review purposes. This review reflects the honest opinion of the reviewer)