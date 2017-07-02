 
News By Tag
* Diminished Capacity
* Gregory Urbach
* Apex Reviews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432

Apex Review Of Diminished Capacity (Gregory Urbach)

 
July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Diminished Capacity

Gregory Urbach

ISBN: 9781548256067

Reviewed By Lauren Fennell

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  4 Stars

When former Army medic John Henry Lawrence wakes up in a Baltimore police station, he finds himself under arrest for shooting the President of the United States – though he has no memory of the act whatsoever. With evidence of his apparent guilt mounting, John seeks to prove his innocence, but circumstance soon make the task increasingly impossible.

Diminished Capacity isn't your typical tale of political intrigue and suspense. In it, author Gregory Urbach does a commendable job of crafting a cerebral tale of convoluted cause-and-effect, involving various different characters and the tenuous situations in which they find themselves. By doing so, Urbach ensures the book and its impact will not only be relatable to readers from all walks of life, they'll also find themselves pondering it long after turning the final page.

There are various editing errors throughout the book, but they don't take away from the compelling intensity of Urbach's narrative.

In the extremely politically-charged environment of our time, Diminished Capacity is a welcome reprieve from the everyday partisan bickering and political acrimony. Rather, it's a stark reminder of the perpetual battle between good and evil – more internal than external.

A recommended read.
End
Source:
Email:***@apexreviews.net Email Verified
Tags:Diminished Capacity, Gregory Urbach, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Apex Reviews PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share