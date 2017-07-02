News By Tag
Apex Review Of Diminished Capacity (Gregory Urbach)
Gregory Urbach
ISBN: 9781548256067
Reviewed By Lauren Fennell
Official Apex Reviews Rating: 4 Stars
When former Army medic John Henry Lawrence wakes up in a Baltimore police station, he finds himself under arrest for shooting the President of the United States – though he has no memory of the act whatsoever. With evidence of his apparent guilt mounting, John seeks to prove his innocence, but circumstance soon make the task increasingly impossible.
Diminished Capacity isn't your typical tale of political intrigue and suspense. In it, author Gregory Urbach does a commendable job of crafting a cerebral tale of convoluted cause-and-effect, involving various different characters and the tenuous situations in which they find themselves. By doing so, Urbach ensures the book and its impact will not only be relatable to readers from all walks of life, they'll also find themselves pondering it long after turning the final page.
There are various editing errors throughout the book, but they don't take away from the compelling intensity of Urbach's narrative.
In the extremely politically-
A recommended read.
