Apex Review Of Stainer (Iolanthe Woulff)

--could easily be a parallel universe of classic story. Whereas misguided Holden Caulfield was pessimistic about the "cool kids" and the lifestyle they lived, misguided Ben Steiner is optimistic and believes they have the key to changing his boring Jewish life. His obsession with fitting the standards of cool – with examples such as P.T. Deighland, the mysterious pothead who seemingly cares about little, extravagant model Anthea Montague, or Don Cornelius and various other black guys who Ben is convinced are "naturally cool" – is laughably relatable and, like for so many, the epitome of his downfall.Iolanthe Woulff's story explores how confidence and ignorance go hand in hand when one ventures on a journey of self-discovery, and how one struggles to hold on to pieces of their identity (the part Ben identifies as "Steiner") without losing another piece they so desperately want (the part Ben identifies as "Stainer"). Woulff cleverly highlights this struggle by mixing Jewish terms and culture and putting Ben in enticing situations his faith does not allow throughout the story.A delightful, heart-warming tale that speaks to the outsider in all of us.