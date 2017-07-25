 
News By Tag
* No Honor Brothers
* Deborah Tadema
* Apex Reviews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Apex Review Of No Honor Between Brothers (Deborah Tadema)

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* No Honor Brothers
* Deborah Tadema
* Apex Reviews

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Products

July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- No Honor Between Brothers

Deborah Tadema

Indigo Sea Press

ISBN: 9781630661847

Reviewed By Elizabeth Gullett

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  4 Stars

Deborah Tadema's novel, No Honor Between Brothers,tells the intricate story of how a single, particularly handsome man can cause so much strife within a tight knit community.

Mitch Wilder, after years of avoiding his hometown, is forced to return for the funeral of his father, with whom Mitch's relationship was strained. Although he is happy to be back in the company of his on-again off-again lover, Claire, he is none too happy to find out that, per the order of his father's will, he will be forced to work closely with his half-brother, Tom, a man Mitch despises more than anyone. As if that weren't bad enough, he also discovers that Claire and Tom were in a recent relationship, and their spark hasn't appeared to have flickered out just yet.

In addition to these three title characters, Tadema introduces a plethora of community members, all who have storylines that interconnect with those of Claire, Tom, and Mitch. Tadema writes each section focusing on a different person and what they are going through at that particular time, so characters like resident bad-boy Darren and mother-hen Nora all get explored in the same detail as the main three.

The storyline moves rather fast, and there is not much elaboration of significant events, leaving the reader without a sense of suspense when plot twists and unexpected events do occur. The characters are also quite unlikable, with a majority of them being either abusive or manipulative in some way. However, it is through these characters that the reader is able to explore some interesting ideas about humanity as they move through the plot: how far is someone willing to go to seek revenge? Do people ever truly change? And how much exploitation will someone endure before they assert that enough is enough?
End
Source:
Email:***@apexreviews.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Apex Reviews News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share