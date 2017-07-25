Apex Review Of No Honor Between Brothers (Deborah Tadema)

End

--4 StarsDeborah Tadema's novel,,tells the intricate story of how a single, particularly handsome man can cause so much strife within a tight knit community.Mitch Wilder, after years of avoiding his hometown, is forced to return for the funeral of his father, with whom Mitch's relationship was strained. Although he is happy to be back in the company of his on-again off-again lover, Claire, he is none too happy to find out that, per the order of his father's will, he will be forced to work closely with his half-brother, Tom, a man Mitch despises more than anyone. As if that weren't bad enough, he also discovers that Claire and Tom were in a recent relationship, and their spark hasn't appeared to have flickered out just yet.In addition to these three title characters, Tadema introduces a plethora of community members, all who have storylines that interconnect with those of Claire, Tom, and Mitch. Tadema writes each section focusing on a different person and what they are going through at that particular time, so characters like resident bad-boy Darren and mother-hen Nora all get explored in the same detail as the main three.The storyline moves rather fast, and there is not much elaboration of significant events, leaving the reader without a sense of suspense when plot twists and unexpected events do occur. The characters are also quite unlikable, with a majority of them being either abusive or manipulative in some way. However, it is through these characters that the reader is able to explore some interesting ideas about humanity as they move through the plot: how far is someone willing to go to seek revenge? Do people ever truly change? And how much exploitation will someone endure before they assert that enough is enough?