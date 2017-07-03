Apex Review Of Red Spear (Alex Westmore)

A truly inspiring novel about self-discovery and rehabilitation

End

--,by Alex Westmore, is a truly inspiring novel about self-discovery and rehabilitation.When Harper finds out her husband has been cheating on her with another woman, she decides she needs to temporarily escape her crumbling life and lands herself deep in the wild of South Africa, in a village called Phalaborwa. Here, she's tasked with teaching the South African women about business; however, Harper seems to be called to the wild and helps out with many adventures beyond her job description. On these adventures, Harper meets an eclectic cast of characters, including some animals who support her along her road to recovery, especially the snarky and headstrong Sam. The longer Harper stays in this land and with these people she's come to love, she begins to ask herself:Harper is a very dynamic character, showing not only the willingness to grow, but the ability to. Coming to Africa with no understanding of the culture, Harper had an open heart and open mind enough to learn their customs and act respectfully towards them. Most of all, her empathy towards others in situations she had never personally dealt with was deeply heartening and really showed how dimensional she was as a character. Creating such a powerful protagonist, Westmore will easily inspire anyone who picks upto go out into the African wilderness and make a difference, or at least inspire an understanding and acceptance of different cultures and people.With certain uses of plot devices and storytelling, Westmore made Africa feel as if it came right from a fairytale. For readers itching with wanderlust,takes one through not only the African wilderness, but a whimsical world where women control elephants by singing to them and poachers are the ones being hunted.is such an imperative read. It promotes the importance of diversity and shows how empathy can go a long way. For readers looking for their next fix of heartwarming adventure, this novel has everything one could want.