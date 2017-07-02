 
Apex Review Of Thirty-Five Missions Over Japan (Charlotte Webster)

Takes readers on an insightful, enlightening historical journey
 
July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Thirty-Five Missions Over Japan

Charlotte Webster

ISBN: 9781365743245

Reviewed By Lauren Fennell

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  5 Stars

D-Day...the flag raising at Iwo Jima...the liberation of concentration camps...

These are the types of memories and images that come to mind when one thinks of World War II. The horrific battles, the daring missions, the glorious victories. But the unsung heroes, the forgotten saviors of the war are all too easily overlooked.

Between 1944 and 1945, 1st Lt. Philip Webster flew in 35 missions in the Far East. Composed by his widow, Charlotte Webster, Thirty-Five Missions Over Japan presents Lt. Webster's never before published notes of those very missions. Through this compilation, readers are given an up close and personal glimpse into every possible aspect of the brave pilot's service, including everything from the planes he shot down to the conditions in which he flew.

Stored away for more than 60 years, Lt. Webster's notes take readers on an insightful, enlightening historical journey they won't like likely forget. Read for yourself and see just how this intrepid hero earned the Distinguished Flying Cross (twice).

A highly recommended read.
Source:
Email:***@apexreviews.net Email Verified
Tags:Thirty-five Missions, Charlotte Webster, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
