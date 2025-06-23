Follow on Google News
Ezovion Digital Health Care Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Ezovion Solutions to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shaping business strategies.
By: Ezovion
Ezovion is a pioneering health-tech company offering a comprehensive suite of intelligent healthcare software solutions designed to transform clinical practices and hospital management. Ezovion's platform supports seamless integration across hospital networks, enabling consistent efficiency, data transparency, and improved financial management. Our global footprint spans India, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and America, making a significant impact on healthcare delivery worldwide.
Ezovion Solutions offers a modular, cloud-based AI-powered hospital information system (HIS) that connects care workflows across diagnostics including mental health, medication management, electronic health records (EHR), and revenue cycle management (RCM), CRM. Built on FHIR/HL7-compliant infrastructure, Ezovion empowers hospitals to deliver smarter, real-time care through advanced analytics, AI-driven decision support, and enhanced operational visibility across clinical and administrative functions.
"As we continue to onboard and help our customers on the Ezovion digital healthcare platform-led transformation, we strive to provide our customers with better application experience, lower cloud storage costs, and the control they need," said Kasi Shanmugam, Founder & CEO of Ezovion. "The availability of our Ezovion Digital Health Care product in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables us to offer these key benefits to our customers, embedding with the latest and advanced Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and generative AI-based Copilot solutions."
"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Ezovion Digital Healthcare Solutions, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Ezovion, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."
The Azure Marketplace is an online marketplace for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about Ezovion Digital Health Care, including how to book a demo, at its page (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/
About Ezovion Solutions
Ezovion is a health-tech company on a mission to revolutionise healthcare delivery through intelligent, AI-powered software solutions. It offers a comprehensive Hospital Management System (HMS), patient engagement tools, digital marketing services, and a healthcare marketplace tailored for hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres. Serving clients across India, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, Ezovion empowers healthcare providers with smart, integrated platforms that enhance operational efficiency, ensure data security, and deliver value-based care. To know more, visit us at www.ezovion.com
Contact:
Ezovion Solutions Private Limited
Email: support@ezovion.com
Phone: +91 93316 93316
WhatsApp: + 91 93316 923316
Website: https://ezovion.com/
