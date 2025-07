Military Writers Society of America Announces 2025 Awards Season Finalists

Chloe the "Military Brat" – A.L. Zeine

An Absence of Faith: A Tale of Afghanistan – Craig Trebilcock

Brothers Bound – Bruce K. Berger

Degrees of Intelligence – Miranda Armstadt

Finding His Own Way, A Marine Novel – Gerald Gillis

In Harm's Way – Thomas M. Wing

One of Four – Travis Davis

Rescue Run: Capt. Jake Rogers' Daring Return to Occupied Europe – John Winn Miller

Smoke on the Water – Jack Bartley

Until Our Time Comes: A Novel of WWII Poland – Nicole M. Miller

What the Silent Say – Emerson Ford

When Heroes Flew: Where the Dawn Comes Up Like Thunder – H. W. "Buzz" Bernard

A Nation Born – A Homeland Lost – George J. Bryjak

Berkshire Heroes in WWII-With Courage and Honor – Dennis G. Pregent

Crucible 1972: The War for Peace in Vietnam – J. Keith Saliba

Elements of War – Gray Rinehart

Never a Dull Moment – Arthur "Ben" Powers

Task Force Hogan – William R. Hogan

The Fight of Their Lives – Andy Kutler

Why Vietnam: Reflections on the Effect of War – Margaret Colbert Brown

Women Warriors - The Hidden Spies of WWII – Donna Pedace

Healing Veteran Moral Injury – Pat Pernicano and Kerry Haynes

Playing Army – Nancy Stroer

Skylark – Megan Michelle

Around the World in 80 Years – Jasmine Tritten and Jim Tritten

Downriver: Memoir of a Warrior Poet – Ryan McDermott

Inshallah (God Willing) – Dana Catoe

Nothing Here Worth Dying For: Task Force Lion in Iraq – Col Seth W.B. Folsom, USMC (Ret)

Pennies from Vietnam – Tracy Smith and Larry Smith (deceased)

Running Towards Gunfire – Jason Angell

Swift Boat Skipper – Robert H. Bradley III

The Master Chief's Sea Stories: Volume I USS Manitowoc (LST 1180) – Johnny J Moye

When Tough Cookies Crumble – Eva Nevarez St. John

Chasing Money: A Marty and Bo Thriller – Michael Balter

Heroic Measures – Joel Shulkin, MD

Home is Where the Murder Is – Rosalie Spielman

Lightning Six – Galen D. Peterson

Monroe Doctrine: A Post-War Novel – James Rosone

Murder Comes Home – Rosalie Spielman

Red Lines – James Bultema

Redcon One – Galen D. Peterson

The Black Raven's Song – Macklin Grey

The China Factor – Timothy Trainer

The Spear and the Sentinel – J. L. Hancock

The Very Last War – WH Hawthorne

F4U Corsair – Ernest M. Snowden

Finally Home – Cortney Cino

Sometimes Apart Always in My Heart – Tish Rabe

Incidental Moments: New and Selected Poems – Mark Fleisher

Revive the American Dream – Edward Corcoran

Unknowable Minds: Philosophical Insights on AI and Autonomous Weapons – Mark Bailey

A Church More Like Christ – Gray Rinehart

Government in the Gospels: Daily Reflections for Government Officials – Rev. Jonathan M. Craig

Redeeming Warriors: Veteran Suicide, Grieving, and the Fight for Faith – Joshua D. Holler

The Tear of Tybaleth, A Fellowship of the Flame Novel (Book 1) – A. R. Silverberry

The Treasure of Trenalon: A Fellowship of the Flame Novel (Book 2) – A. R. Silverberry

-- The Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) is honored to announce its 2025 Awards Season Finalists, celebrating the literary achievements of authors whose work reflects the writing prowess of our veteran and military-related member authors.From children's literature to historical nonfiction, the 2025 finalists span a wide array of genres and offer insight, inspiration, and powerful storytelling. All entries were evaluated by fellow authors for content, style, visual aspects (cover and layout), along with grammatical correctness.You'll find the full list of finalists and details about each book online: www.mwsadispatches.com/ 2025-season If you missed the live premiere, you can watch our special video announcement of the 2025 Finalists on YouTube. In addition to the list of finalists, the video provides details about our review and awards process and our upcoming general membership conference and awards banquet (September 25-27, in Kansas City, MO).▶️ https://youtu.be/ YjyDCmbDJ04