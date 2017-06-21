 
Industry News





Display Signs Two Ways on Glass Surfaces with New Suction Cup Sign Holder

 
 
FFR SuperGrip Two-Way Suction Cup Sign Holder
FFR SuperGrip Two-Way Suction Cup Sign Holder
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Display signs two ways on glass surfaces with the SuperGrip® Two-Way Suction Cup Sign Holder, new from FFR Merchandising.

Highlight promotions to boost sales in coolers and cases using the SuperGrip® Two-Way Suction Cup Sign Holder.  Designed to hold signs in both the flag and flush position for maximum visibility in aisles and at the point of sale, SuperGrip® grippers securely hold sign materials up to .080" thick.

The integrated suction cup holds to glass surfaces throughout the store, including cooler doors, deli cases, counters and windows.  Constructed of clear vinyl, the suction cup measures 1.75" diameter with a 1.75" length clear PVC sign holder.

The SuperGrip® sign holder is available in additional made-to-order lengths (minimum quantities apply.)

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View product web page: SuperGrip® Two-Way Suction Cup Sign Holder (https://www.ffr.com/product/1400/supergrip-two-way-suctio...)

