Mesa West Capital Originates $55 Million Loan to Refi Los Angeles Luxury Hotel
By: Mesa West Capital
The five-year, nonrecourse financing is secured by the Burton House Beverly Hills located on the northeast corner of Pico Boulevard and South Beverly Drive at the southern gateway to Beverly Hills. Seaview, which has been an investment partner in the hotel since 2003, recently completed a transformative $13.7 million renovation as part of a repositioning under the Tribute Portfolio Hotels & Resorts brand. Improvements included the redesign of the guestrooms, the development of the Emerald Lounge, a new dining and social concept, updated entrances, revamped lobby, new fitness center and a 1,100-square-
The refinancing provides the sponsor, a privately held hotel investment firm based in Newport Beach, CA, time to continue driving operating performance under the new brand and to compete with other luxury hotels in the Beverly Hills market, according to Joshua Westerberg, who heads Mesa West's West Coast Origination team out of the private lender's San Francisco office.
"The Burton House is already establishing itself within the market as it leverages the upgraded offerings and guest experience, the Marriott brand and its prime location," said Westerberg. "This is evidenced by significant increases in both net operating income and occupancy since renovations were completed. We see even further upside as Seaview continues to season the asset."
The long-term hotel outlook for Los Angeles, which is already one of the world's leading destinations for leisure travelers, is further underpinned by upcoming global events including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2026 NBA All Star Game, 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympics, which should further drive revenue per available room (RevPAR) gains, according to Westerberg.
Industry-wide, the hospitality sector has recovered to pre-pandemic levels with luxury and upper-scale hotels outperforming other classes, according to an MMCG Invest April 2025 report "US Hospitality Market Outlook 2025: Performance, Investment Trends, and Opportunities."
Eastdil Secured arranged the financing.
About Mesa West Capital, LLC
Mesa West Capital (http://www.mesawestcapital.com) is a leading commercial real estate debt fund manager and portfolio lender. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, Mesa West has been one of the leading providers of commercial real estate debt since its founding in 2004. Mesa West provides non-recourse first mortgage loans for core/core-plus, value-add or transitional properties throughout the United States. Mesa West's lending portfolio includes all major property types with loan sizes ranging from $20 million up to $400 million. Since inception, the firm has sourced and closed more than 450 transactions totaling over $28 billion.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
