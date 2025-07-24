Follow on Google News
Local Team Behind GO Development Inc. Builds Up Kansas City, One Project at a Time
By: GO Develpment Inc.
StoneView will feature 29 cutting-edge modern units, thoughtfully designed as a mix of four-plexes and Triplexes. This vibrant new community prioritizes resident well-being and connection, boasting an array of amenities including extensive walking trails, dedicated dog parks, and inviting community areas.
"StoneView represents our commitment to creating not just homes, but thriving, forward-thinking communities,"
This comprehensive, vertically integrated Team allows them to oversee every aspect of the development process with unmatched efficiency and quality control, a distinct advantage rarely found among other developers in the Kansas City market.
"Our vertically integrated approach ensures that from the initial excavation to the final sale, every detail of StoneView is meticulously managed by our experienced team," adds Pat Grace. "This allows us to deliver superior quality and value to our future residents."
Marty Ostronic concludes, "We are excited to contribute to the growth and modernization of Kansas City's housing landscape with StoneView, a community built for the future."
About StoneView: StoneView is a modern residential development in Kansas City, MO, featuring 29 units of four-duplexes and triplexes. Designed for vibrant community living, it includes walking trails, dog parks, and community areas. The development emphasizes sustainability with concrete construction and energy efficiency exceeding codes, powered by EnerSmart Inc., and integrates smart home technology.
About the Developers: Pat Grace, Marta Grace, and Marty Ostronic are seasoned developers with extensive combined experience in excavation, development, construction, sales, and management. Their vertically integrated approach ensures comprehensive oversight and high-quality execution of their projects in the Kansas City market. For more information http://www.godevelopment.com
