Local Team Behind GO Development Inc. Builds Up Kansas City, One Project at a Time

StoneView will feature 29 cutting-edge modern units, thoughtfully designed as a mix of four-plexes and Triplexes.
By: GO Develpment Inc.
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - July 28, 2025 - PRLog -- – A new era of modern, sustainable living is set to begin in Kansas City with the official groundbreaking ceremony for StoneView, an innovative residential development poised to redefine community living. Developers Marty Ostonic alongside Pat and Marta Grace, will host the groundbreaking event on [August 31st ] at [4pm] at the StoneView development site located at [7800 N. Oak Trafficway KC, MO 64118]. Local dignitaries, community leaders, and project partners are expected to attend this landmark occasion.

StoneView will feature 29 cutting-edge modern units, thoughtfully designed as a mix of four-plexes and Triplexes. This vibrant new community prioritizes resident well-being and connection, boasting an array of amenities including extensive walking trails, dedicated dog parks, and inviting community areas.

"StoneView represents our commitment to creating not just homes, but thriving, forward-thinking communities," says Marta Grace. "We envision a place where modern design meets sustainable living, offering residents an unparalleled quality of life." A hallmark of the StoneView development is its dedication to energy efficiency and durability. All buildings will be constructed utilizing Tremco Insulated concrete products, ensuring robust, long-lasting structures. Furthermore, thanks to a strategic partnership with EnerSmart Inc., a leading supplier of advanced building solutions, StoneView will exceed current energy codes, setting a new standard for sustainable residential development in the region. Each unit will also be equipped with integrated smart home technology, providing residents with convenience and control at their fingertips.

This comprehensive, vertically integrated Team allows them to oversee every aspect of the development process with unmatched efficiency and quality control, a distinct advantage rarely found among other developers in the Kansas City market.

"Our vertically integrated approach ensures that from the initial excavation to the final sale, every detail of StoneView is meticulously managed by our experienced team," adds Pat Grace. "This allows us to deliver superior quality and value to our future residents."

Marty Ostronic concludes, "We are excited to contribute to the growth and modernization of Kansas City's housing landscape with StoneView, a community built for the future."

About StoneView: StoneView is a modern residential development in Kansas City, MO, featuring 29 units of four-duplexes and triplexes. Designed for vibrant community living, it includes walking trails, dog parks, and community areas. The development emphasizes sustainability with concrete construction and energy efficiency exceeding codes, powered by EnerSmart Inc., and integrates smart home technology.

About the Developers: Pat Grace, Marta Grace, and Marty Ostronic are seasoned developers with extensive combined experience in excavation, development, construction, sales, and management. Their vertically integrated approach ensures comprehensive oversight and high-quality execution of their projects in the Kansas City market. For more information http://www.godevelopment.com

Contact
GODevelopmentinc.com
"Building Vision. Delivering Results."

***@godevelopmentinc.com
Source:GO Develpment Inc.
Email:***@godevelopmentinc.com
Tags:Construction
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Subject:Projects
