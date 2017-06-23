News By Tag
* STEMEdu
* Science
* Stem
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SEM Link joins the Teen Science Café Network
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy joins the Teen Science Café Network bringing the Teen Science Café to Atlanta.
SEM Link, through its Math and Science Career Academy, will start hosting Teen Science Cafés in the fall of 2017. The café topics will be real world applications of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) such as biotechnology, biomedical research, environmental science, technology, engineering etc. Science Café Speakers will be members of the STEM community (professionals, graduate and post-doctoral students) that work for academic institutions, corporations and government agencies. "We are excited about hosting the Teen Science Cafes in Atlanta and providing this opportunity for teens to meet and interact with STEM professionals to learn about STEM careers. It is the teenage years, were kids make decisions, develop skills and participate in activities that help shape their post-secondary opportunities. It is our desire that these café's provide Atlanta teens with information and positive adult role models that can help guide those that are interested in pursuing STEM Careers. " states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith SEM Link. The Teen Science Cafés will be organized by a Teen Science Café Leadership Team with the support of SEM Link's staff and boards.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers program in Atlanta and the DMV. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
About Teen Science Café Network
In 2007, Science Education Solutions received a grant from the National Science Foundation (http://www.nsf.gov/)
Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse