 
News By Tag
* STEMEdu
* Science
* Stem
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

SEM Link joins the Teen Science Café Network

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) through its Math and Science Career Academy joins the Teen Science Café Network bringing the Teen Science Café to Atlanta.
 
 
SEM Link Inc., 2017
SEM Link Inc., 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* STEMEdu
* Science
* Stem

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Projects

ATLANTA - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- SEM Link has joined the Teen Science Café Network and will bring the Teen Science Cafes to Atlanta by hosting the Atlanta Teen Science Cafe (https://teensciencecafe.org/cafes/ga-atlanta-teen-science-cafe/). The Teen Science Café Network, a program of Science Education Solutions, is a nationwide network of organizations that host Teen Science Cafes. Teen Science Cafés are free, fun, out of school events, where teens get an opportunity to talk with local STEM professionals about various STEM topics in a relaxed and informal setting.

SEM Link, through its Math and Science Career Academy, will start hosting Teen Science Cafés in the fall of 2017.  The café topics will be real world applications of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) such as biotechnology, biomedical research, environmental science, technology, engineering etc. Science Café Speakers will be members of the STEM community (professionals, graduate and post-doctoral students) that work for academic institutions, corporations and government agencies. "We are excited about hosting the Teen Science Cafes in Atlanta and providing this opportunity for teens to meet and interact with STEM professionals to learn about STEM careers. It is the teenage years, were kids make decisions, develop skills and participate in activities that help shape their post-secondary opportunities. It is our desire that these café's provide Atlanta teens with information and positive adult role models that can help guide those that are interested in pursuing STEM Careers. " states Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith SEM Link.  The Teen Science Cafés will be organized by a Teen Science Café Leadership Team with the support of SEM Link's staff and boards.

About SEM Link

Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science.  Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program and Math and Science Career Academy, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia). SEM Link currently offers program in Atlanta and the DMV.  Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc) and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.

About Teen Science Café Network

In 2007, Science Education Solutions received a grant from the National Science Foundation (http://www.nsf.gov/), and began an experiment to see if the adult science café model could be adapted to appeal to high school teens. The Teen Science Café Network was formed in 2012 with NSF funding to allow other individuals and organizations to start their own versions of the Teen Science Café, adapted to their local institutions and demographics. The network is nation-wide web of organizations that offer Teen Science Café programs. It is also a community of practice that provides the highest quality resources, guidance, and support to individuals and organizations that wish to implement a teen science café. All of our members are committed to help one another continually improve the Teen Science Café experiences and their impacts. For more information about the network, visit their website at www.teensciencecafe.org

Media Contact
Carletta S. Hurt
(888) 600-6294
info@semsuccess.org
End
Source:
Email:***@semsuccess.org Email Verified
Tags:STEMEdu, Science, Stem
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share