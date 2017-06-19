News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Our Hearts Rejoice: Champion Athlete Shylesh Kandiah runs one last time
"The Colour Run" held in Sydney, Australia on the 20th of August will be graced by a special guest. Shylesh Kandiah who is running for a number of currently undisclosed charities will be sporting the classic green & blue and be joined by a few old racing buddies.
In an interview, Shylesh Kandiah said "it's good to be running again. I won't be as fast or as agile as I used to be but it's all for a good cause".
The Color Run, also known as the Happiest 5k on the Planet, is a unique paint race that celebrates healthiness, happiness and individuality.
For further information on Shylesh Kandiah and if you would like to donate, visit his website at https://shyleshkandiah.blogspot.com.au/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse