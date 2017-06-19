 
News By Tag
* Shylesh Kandiah
* Shylesh
* Sriranjan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


Our Hearts Rejoice: Champion Athlete Shylesh Kandiah runs one last time

 
SYDNEY, Australia - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Most people know Shylesh Kandiah as the man who did not win many races at a professional level but won our hearts on all levels. The man who competed and never came first but got bronzes & silvers all the time. Shylesh Kandiah has now decided to put his famous green & blue running jumpsuit back on for one last, charity race.

"The Colour Run" held in Sydney, Australia on the 20th of August will be graced by a special guest. Shylesh Kandiah who is running for a number of currently undisclosed charities will be sporting the classic green & blue and be joined by a few old racing buddies.

In an interview, Shylesh Kandiah said "it's good to be running again. I won't be as fast or as agile as I used to be but it's all for a good cause".

The Color Run, also known as the Happiest 5k on the Planet, is a unique paint race that celebrates healthiness, happiness and individuality.

For further information on Shylesh Kandiah and if you would like to donate, visit his website at https://shyleshkandiah.blogspot.com.au/
End
Source:
Email:***@orma.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Shylesh Kandiah, Shylesh, Sriranjan
Industry:Sports
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reputation Management Australia PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share