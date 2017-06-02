 
News By Tag
* Saman Hasnain
* Jawad Hasnain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Saman Hasnain of Fairy Flowers – Hires Expert Software Developer Jawad Hasnain

 
TOWNSVILLE, Australia - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In a move that shocked the floral industry, Saman Hasnain owner of Fairy Flowers Inc & Floral Ferrets has hired a new expert software developer, Jawad Hasnain.  The new software developer was hired for his expertise in e-commerce and is going to be creating a new one-stop shop for online flower shopping.

The hire has come as a shock to numerous stakeholders of the floral industry and other non-related industries. There was a large bidding war for Jawad Hasnain and although Saman Hasnain won in the end, it came very close.

Saman Hasnain said "We are at a pinnacle point in the business and its imperative we get the right people on board". She continued "There is no point beating around the bush when it comes to your online website, you need the best"

Jawad Hasnain & Saman Hasnain despite sharing the same last name have no relation. Fairy flowers has been trading since 2002 and have only recently in 2012 divulged in the online world. They have been growing by a steady 12%* per year.

http://samanhasnain.com

http://jawadhasnain.com
End
Source:Fairy Flowers
Email:***@orma.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Saman Hasnain, Jawad Hasnain
Industry:Fashion
Location:Queensland - Australia
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reputation Management Australia PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share