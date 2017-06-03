 
Donald Mitchell Innes to launch new state-of-the-art mobile café

 
MELBOURNE, Australia - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Donald Mitchell Innes a local man from Geelong located in Victoria, Australia has today announced his plans to bring a state-of-the-art multi-level mobile café to the town of Geelong. The mobile café is set to be able to cook meals, serve coffee along with have enough room to have live music played on a platform lowered from the main café.

Donald Mitchell Innes said, "I've worked in cafes my whole life and to be able to have one of the very few mobile cafes available in Australia is a blessing". He continued "To be able to bring our great service and beautiful hospitality to customers all over the state is something I've looked forward to for a long time and we will not let you down".

The café is sporting 8 wheels, 3 stoves, 2 large coffee makers and can fit in two normal car spots. The brand name of the café has yet to be revealed and the council permits have yet to be approved but locals are hopeful.

Donald Mitchell Innes's personal website and contact information can be found at http://donaldmitchellinnes.com
Donald Mitchell Innes, OAMPS
Food
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Services
