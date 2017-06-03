News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Donald Mitchell Innes to launch new state-of-the-art mobile café
Donald Mitchell Innes said, "I've worked in cafes my whole life and to be able to have one of the very few mobile cafes available in Australia is a blessing". He continued "To be able to bring our great service and beautiful hospitality to customers all over the state is something I've looked forward to for a long time and we will not let you down".
The café is sporting 8 wheels, 3 stoves, 2 large coffee makers and can fit in two normal car spots. The brand name of the café has yet to be revealed and the council permits have yet to be approved but locals are hopeful.
Donald Mitchell Innes's personal website and contact information can be found at http://donaldmitchellinnes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse