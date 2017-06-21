News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Carmine Petrone offers something huge: Big Business for Small Owners
Carmine Petrone, CEO of BBSO says "I thought it was weird that so many business owners did not know how to properly manage their money". He continued "It is about time somebody stood up for the little guy and this is my way of doing that".
Big business for small owners has been up & running since February 2016 and has since helped over 200 small business owners grow and prosper in the financial sector. The company was setup with the mission to help small business owners gain, save & grow the money they make. To be eligible for one of Carmine's packages you must be a small business with revenue less than 2 million dollars per year.
For more information on Carmine Petrone you can visit his website at http://carminepetrone.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse