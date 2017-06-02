News By Tag
Shylesh Sriranjan owner of SHYLESH INC – Retires age 75
After an amazing 12-year career at the firm, Shylesh Sriranjan, Sole director & CEO of Shylesh INC has formally resigned. He made the announcement Monday, 6th of June 2017 to close friends and colleagues at a tight-knit dinner function. He then made the announcement publicly on Thursday 8th June 2017.
Shylesh INC is known for many venture capital investments and was among the first to help put radio on the internet. Elrich Bachman a spokesman for Shylesh Inc said "It is very sad to see the end of the era. However, we would not like to dwell on the sad times as Shylesh would always look forward".
Shylesh INC is well known in Melbourne, Victoria for its little online presence. It sports a small, tight-knight community with only one (now former partner, Shytesh Sriranjan.
Shylesh has now decided to give his tips, life story and general updates on his current life by visiting his recent blog at http://shyleshsriranjan.com
