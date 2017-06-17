 
Catheters Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Catheters Market accounted for $28.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% to reach $49.82 billion by 2022. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising aged population worldwide, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the major factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as rising healthcare acquired infections, huge costs and absence of skilled professionals hampers the market growth. Increase in pricing pressure on market players and strict regulatory bodies are the major challenges involved in the catheters market.

Cardiovascular catheters are the largest segment, accounting for almost 40% of the total revenue.  In materials, the silicone is the largest segment with around 30% share and polyethylene is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among end- users, hospitals are the leading segment and are growing at a faster pace during the forecast period. By geography, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR generating ample of opportunities for growth and is expected to attain the interest of new investors in the catheters market.

Some of the key players in the global catheters market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Rochester Medical Co., Medrad (Bayer AG), Becton Dickinson Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Hollister Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Vascular Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Medicals, Arrow International Inc., Siemens and Mogul Enterprises Inc.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/catheters-market

Products Covered:
• Neurovascular Catheters
• Urological Catheters
o Intermittent Catheters
o External Catheters
o Foley Catheters
• Intravenous Catheters
o Peripheral venous catheter
o Central venous catheters
• Specialty Catheters
o Oximetry catheters
o IUI Catheters
o Thermodilution Catheters
o Wound/ Surgical Drain catheters
• Cardiovascular Catheters
o Guiding Catheters
o Pulmonary Artery Catheters
o Angiography Catheters
o Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters
o Electrophysiology Catheters
o PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters
o Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloon) Catheter

End User's Covered:
• Academic & Research laboratories
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Home healthcare providers

Materials Covered:
• Teflon/ PTFE
• Polyurethane
• Silicone
• Polyethylene
• Other Materials

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/catheters-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
Stratistics Market Research Consulting PRs
