Catheters Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Catheters Market accounted for $28.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% to reach $49.82 billion by 2022. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising aged population worldwide, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the major factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as rising healthcare acquired infections, huge costs and absence of skilled professionals hampers the market growth. Increase in pricing pressure on market players and strict regulatory bodies are the major challenges involved in the catheters market.Cardiovascular catheters are the largest segment, accounting for almost 40% of the total revenue. In materials, the silicone is the largest segment with around 30% share and polyethylene is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among end- users, hospitals are the leading segment and are growing at a faster pace during the forecast period. By geography, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR generating ample of opportunities for growth and is expected to attain the interest of new investors in the catheters market.Some of the key players in the global catheters market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Rochester Medical Co., Medrad (Bayer AG), Becton Dickinson Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Hollister Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Vascular Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Medicals, Arrow International Inc., Siemens and Mogul Enterprises Inc.• Neurovascular Catheters• Urological Catheterso Intermittent Catheterso External Catheterso Foley Catheters• Intravenous Catheterso Peripheral venous cathetero Central venous catheters• Specialty Catheterso Oximetry catheterso IUI Catheterso Thermodilution Catheterso Wound/ Surgical Drain catheters• Cardiovascular Catheterso Guiding Catheterso Pulmonary Artery Catheterso Angiography Catheterso Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheterso Electrophysiology Catheterso PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty)Balloon Catheterso Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloon) Catheter• Academic & Research laboratories• Hospitals• Ambulatory clinics• Diagnostic Laboratories• Home healthcare providers• Teflon/ PTFE• Polyurethane• Silicone• Polyethylene• Other Materials• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/catheters-market