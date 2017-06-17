News By Tag
Catheters Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
Cardiovascular catheters are the largest segment, accounting for almost 40% of the total revenue. In materials, the silicone is the largest segment with around 30% share and polyethylene is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among end- users, hospitals are the leading segment and are growing at a faster pace during the forecast period. By geography, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR generating ample of opportunities for growth and is expected to attain the interest of new investors in the catheters market.
Some of the key players in the global catheters market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Rochester Medical Co., Medrad (Bayer AG), Becton Dickinson Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Hollister Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Vascular Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Medicals, Arrow International Inc., Siemens and Mogul Enterprises Inc.
Products Covered:
• Neurovascular Catheters
• Urological Catheters
o Intermittent Catheters
o External Catheters
o Foley Catheters
• Intravenous Catheters
o Peripheral venous catheter
o Central venous catheters
• Specialty Catheters
o Oximetry catheters
o IUI Catheters
o Thermodilution Catheters
o Wound/ Surgical Drain catheters
• Cardiovascular Catheters
o Guiding Catheters
o Pulmonary Artery Catheters
o Angiography Catheters
o Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters
o Electrophysiology Catheters
o PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty)
o Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloon) Catheter
End User's Covered:
• Academic & Research laboratories
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Home healthcare providers
Materials Covered:
• Teflon/ PTFE
• Polyurethane
• Silicone
• Polyethylene
• Other Materials
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
