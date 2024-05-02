 

Embracing Mental Health Awareness Month: A Testament to Compassion and Support

By:
 
 
CONTACT celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
CONTACT celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - May 7, 2024 - PRLog -- As the calendar flips to May, a profound spotlight is cast upon a topic that touches every corner of society: mental health. For CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties (CONTACT), this month holds a special significance, serving as a poignant reminder of their unwavering dedication to the well-being of the community they serve.

CONTACT, an organization deeply rooted in compassion and empathy, reaffirms its commitment to being a beacon of support for individuals navigating the complexities of mental health challenges. From the depths of despair to the glimmers of hope, CONTACT stands as a steadfast ally, offering solace, understanding, and a listening ear to all who reach out.

"CONTACT is more than just an organization; it's a community of caring individuals dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others," stated Kim Santora, Executive Director of CONTACT. CONTACT provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referral to community services.

Mental Health Awareness Month serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is not a solitary journey but a shared experience that unites us all. It is a time to break down the barriers of stigma and silence, fostering open conversations and nurturing environments where individuals feel safe to seek help without fear of judgment.

As proclaimed by New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, "Mental health is an essential part of overall health and well-being, and affects one's physical health, relationships and ability to thrive. Rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental illness conditions have risen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly increased the need for holistic and specific mental health services, according to the National Institute of Mental Health."

At CONTACT, every interaction and phone call is confidential and infused with compassion and understanding, guided by the belief that every individual deserves to be heard and supported. Whether grappling with depression, anxiety, grief, or any other mental health challenge, no one is ever alone in their struggles.

"The importance of mental health awareness cannot be overstated," stated Santora. "It is a collective responsibility—one that requires not only acknowledgment but action." By fostering a culture of acceptance and support, CONTACT exemplifies the transformative impact that a community united in compassion can achieve.

"No matter who you are or what you're going through, know that CONTACT is here for you," stated Santora. "Together, let us embrace empathy, understanding, and solidarity, paving the way for a future where mental health is prioritized, destigmatized, and celebrated as an integral part of human well-being."

To learn more about CONTACT, visit contactoceanmonmouth.org. If you or someone you know is facing a crisis, remember that help is just a phone call away, 732-240-6100.

About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://www.ContactOceanMonmouth.org.

Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Mental Health Awareness
Non-profit
Toms River - New Jersey - United States
