Industrial Rubber Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach $168.3 billion by 2022. Increasing automotive industry and increased demand for high-performance tires are the factors driving the growth of global industrial rubber market. Environmental issues, rising threat from the substitutes and Volatility of the oil prices are the factors hindering the market. Mechanical goods are expected to account for the largest share. Provider of belts and hose will gain profit from increased customer demand of the durable goods, mainly machinery and equipment. Construction market is estimated to be the strongest gain during the forecast period.North America dominated the global industrial rubber market in terms of market revenue followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the major producer and consumer of industrial rubber, with its tire sector witnessing promising growth rate. Manufacturers have shifted their manufacturing facilities to emerging economies, due to the low labor and operating costs.Some of the key players in the market include Bando Chemical Industries Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation, Continental AG, Datwyler Holding Incorporated, Dayco Products, Eaton Corporation plc, GenFlex Roofing Systems, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Freudenberg & Company KG, Hutchinson, Mitsubishi Corporation, Semperit AG Holding, Tenneco Incorporated and Trelleborg AB.• Aerospace• Industrial Equipment• Construction• Motor Vehicles• Manufacturing• Automotive• Conveyor belts• Footwear• Hoses• Sealing products• Gaskets• Mechanical Goodso Vibration Control Productso Other Mechanical Goods• Roofing• Other Products• Ophthalmic Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Hospitals• Other End Users• Hydrogenated Nitrile Rubber (HNBR)o Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers (EPM/EPDM)o Chloroprene Rubber (CR)• Liquid Silicone Rubbers (LSR)o Tapered Rubber Stopperso Conductive Rubber• Synthetic Rubbero Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)o Butadiene Rubber (BR)o Nitrile Rubber/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)• Thermoset Rubbero Silicone Rubbero Thermoplastic Elastomers• Butyl Rubbero Elastomers• Natural Rubbero Gutta Percha• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/industrial-rubber-market