Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Apex Review Of Breaking Free From Me (M.H. Johnson)

A compelling cautionary tale of the ramifications of poor decision making
 
June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Breaking Free From Me

M.H. Johnson

ISBN: 9781542877541

Reviewed By Megan Green

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  5 Stars

Cars, clothes, money – singing sensation Jacqueline Devereaux has it all. After bursting onto the music scene, Jacqueline has the world at her disposal – that is, until a devastating change of events disrupts everything. Forced to come to grips with the consequences of her actions, it's no guarantee Jacqueline will finally take full responsibility for her life.

Superbly crafted, Breaking Free From Me is a heartrending read. In it, author M.H. Johnson presents a compelling cautionary tale of the ramifications of poor decision making. Through Jacqueline, Johnson highlights the ease with which we often fall into temptation, as well as just how difficult it can be to get back up. Though Jacqueline is a famous singer, her personal story is certainly one young adults worldwide can relate to.

With excellent character development and a powerful central plot, Breaking Free From Me is a must read. Highly recommended.
Source:
Email:
Tags:Breaking Free From Me, Mh Johnson, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
