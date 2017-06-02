News By Tag
Tech Start-up Makes Random Food Sampling a Thing of the Past
Plasma Nutrition will make batch-by-batch testing possible thanks to the power of big data
Earlier this year, the startup finalized the development of Ingredient Optimization™
As co-founder Stephen Motosko explains, this timing is not coincidental:
The power of data-backed assurance in the evaluation of protein quality can be particularly beneficial for sports supplements brands, now that consumers are becoming more demanding and paying more attention to what is on the label. "Brands can no longer take consumers' trust for granted," says co-founder Chris Flynn-Rozanski, "and that is especially true for the sports nutrition industry. We see a lot of wild claims being made, but it's often hard for customers to know if what it says on the label is also in the product."
About Plasma Nutrition
Plasma Nutrition is a New York-based tech startup founded in 2015 with the mission to unlock the full potential of the food that we eat and improve health outcomes. Plasma Nutrition's patent pending protein processing technology, called Ingredient Optimization, comprises a specifically-
For more information please visit https://www.becomeio.com/
Contact
Chris Flynn-Rozanski.
***@becomeio.com
