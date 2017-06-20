 
Industry News





Plasma Nutrition's ioProtein™ More Efficient Than Standard WPI, Study Finds

The research was conducted by the University of South Florida on a cohort of thirty-two resistance-trained males
 
 
NEW YORK - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Plasma Nutrition's Ingredient Optimized™ technology can increase protein efficiency and reduce the amount of protein required by 26%, a study of the University of South Florida found.

The research was conducted on a double-blinded randomized cohort of thirty-two resistance-trained males over a period of eight weeks. The results showed a bioequivalence for body composition and strength between twenty grams of ioProtein™ and twenty-seven grams of a standard whey protein isolate.

The increased efficiency of proteins was obtained through Plasma Nutrition's patent pending Ingredient Optimized™ technology. For the start-up's co-founders, Steven Motosko and Chris Flynn-Rozanski, the results of the study can open the door to several applications of their technology in the near future.

"Protein is such an essential part of products throughout the nutrition ecosystem," saidMotosko, "and the potential applications for reduced calorie protein, such as weight management, will showcase the truly groundbreaking opportunity we see for ingredient optimized ioProtein™".

"By reducing the necessary quantity of proteins, we can make their production more sustainable, said Flynn-Rozanski, "and help that part of the population - like seniors - who have difficulty taking in large amounts of food."

Lead researcher Dr. Bill Campbell, Associate Professor of Exercise Science and Director of the Performance & Physique Enhancement Laboratory at USF, presented the results of the study on Friday June 23rd at the 14th Annual Conference held by the International Society of Sports Nutrition in Phoenix, AZ, with a program focused on efficiency of sports supplements.

"Participants in our study responded very favorably to a reduced post-workout protein intake, gaining over sixty pounds of strength on their squat, bench press, and deadlift totals and gaining nearly two pounds of dry lean body mass," said Dr. Campbell. "Our data showed that one needs 26% less plasma protein in the post-workout period to achieve the same training adaptations as compared to standard processed whey protein isolate"

The research was funded with the contribution of a grant from the Florida High Tech Corridor, which lists the University of South Florida as one of its partners. "This study is different than any other we've seen in the industry," said Motosko, "so working with a researcher as respected as Dr. Campbell was critical for us."

About Plasma Nutrition

Plasma Nutrition is a New York-based tech start-up founded in 2015 with the mission to unlock the full potential of the food we eat and to improve health outcomes. Plasma Nutrition's protein processing technology, called Ingredient Optimization™ (patent pending), includes a specifically-designed hardware platform, an innovative food transformation process, and custom-designed quality control.

For more information please visit https://www.becomeio.com or contact Chris Flynn-Rozanski.

Email: chris@becomeio.com

