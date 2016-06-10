News By Tag
Plasma Nutrition Partnered with NBHRF to Foster Research on Its Technology
Partnership will allow the tech startup to meet growing expectations for research-based nutritional products
"Our mission is not just to disrupt the protein processing industry," says co-founder Chris Flynn-Rozanski. "For us it's equally important to commit to good science that benefits the community. We want our technology to promote positive health outcomes that can be demonstrated through rigorous scientific investigation."
Plasma Nutrition developed a patent pending technology - called Ingredient Optimization™
At the same time, government agencies and consumers are demanding more transparency regarding the benefits of dietary and sports supplements on the market. This new partnership will allow Plasma Nutrition to meet those expectations by having easier access to research-based feedback from the scientific community.
Plasma Nutrition is the only start-up in NBHRF's selected list of partners, which also includes Pfizer, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Boehringer Ingelheim. "The NBHRF is pleased to collaborate with the private sector such as Plasma Nutrition, a company which has a vision for applied research for health living" says Dr. Bruno Battistini, President, CEO and Scientific Director of NBHRF. "We do this as part of our health research initiative program via our value demonstration initiative funding, engaging the public with the private sector."
The Plasma Nutrition team recognizes the critical role a partnership like their work with NBHRF has in achieving their mission. "It is very important for us to be a part of the broader scientific community, and working with NBHRF is key to achieving this goal," says co-founder Stephen Motosko. "They've supported many excellent companies and we're excited to join such an exclusive list of private company partners."
About Plasma Nutrition
Plasma Nutrition (https://www.becomeio.com/
For more information please visit https://www.becomeio.com or contact Chris Flynn-Rozanski.
Email: chris@becomeio.com
About New Brunswick Health Research Foundation
NBHRF (www.nbhrf.com / @NBHRF (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Chris Flynn-Rozanski
***@plasmanutrition.com
