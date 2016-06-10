 
Plasma Nutrition Partnered with NBHRF to Foster Research on Its Technology

Partnership will allow the tech startup to meet growing expectations for research-based nutritional products
 
 
Spread the Word
NEW YORK - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Plasma Nutrition has joined a list of companies including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Janssen and Merck, all of whom have partnered with the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation, an independent organization with a focus on health research in New Brunswick, Canada. The purpose of the cooperation is to promote academic research and provide additional scientific foundation for the startup's Ingredient Optimization technology.

"Our mission is not just to disrupt the protein processing industry," says co-founder Chris Flynn-Rozanski. "For us it's equally important to commit to good science that benefits the community. We want our technology to promote positive health outcomes that can be demonstrated through rigorous scientific investigation."

Plasma Nutrition developed a patent pending technology - called Ingredient Optimization™ - that changes the structure of proteins and increases their bio-efficacy. Currently, their products are targeted at the supplements sector, whose value in the US economy was $121.6 billion in 2016, according to a report (http://www.nutraceuticalsworld.com/contents/view_online-e...) funded by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

At the same time, government agencies and consumers are demanding more transparency regarding the benefits of dietary and sports supplements on the market. This new partnership will allow Plasma Nutrition to meet those expectations by having easier access to research-based feedback from the scientific community.

Plasma Nutrition is the only start-up in NBHRF's selected list of partners, which also includes Pfizer, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Boehringer Ingelheim. "The NBHRF is pleased to collaborate with the private sector such as Plasma Nutrition, a company which has a vision for applied research for health living" says Dr. Bruno Battistini, President, CEO and Scientific Director of NBHRF.  "We do this as part of our health research initiative program via our value demonstration initiative funding, engaging the public with the private sector."

The Plasma Nutrition team recognizes the critical role a partnership like their work with NBHRF has in achieving their mission. "It is very important for us to be a part of the broader scientific community, and working with NBHRF is key to achieving this goal," says co-founder Stephen Motosko. "They've supported many excellent companies and we're excited to join such an exclusive list of private company partners."

About Plasma Nutrition

Plasma Nutrition (https://www.becomeio.com/) is a New York-based tech start-up founded in 2015 with the mission to unlock the full potential of the food that we eat and improve health outcomes. Plasma Nutrition's patent pending protein processing technology, called Ingredient Optimization™, includes a specifically-designed hardware platform, an innovative food transformation process, and custom-designed quality control.

For more information please visit https://www.becomeio.com or contact Chris Flynn-Rozanski.

Email: chris@becomeio.com

About New Brunswick Health Research Foundation

NBHRF (www.nbhrf.com / @NBHRF (https://twitter.com/nbhrf)) is an independent organization governed by a board of directors comprised of key stakeholders from the health research community in New Brunswick. Provincial funding is provided by the Regional Development Corporation – Total Development Fund, the Department of Health - Medical Research Fund (MRF) and the Department of Social Development - Wellness Research Fund (WRF) for NBHRF health research programs (HRP). The foundation's mission is to provide leadership and support building health research capacity, improve the health of New Brunswickers and advance the knowledge economy.

