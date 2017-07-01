 
News By Tag
* Weight Loss Supplements
* Weight Management Supplements
* Protein Supplements
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Plasma Nutrition Launches World's First Reduced-Calorie Protein for Weight Management Supplements

The release follows a research study by the University of South Florida showing that the startup's Ingredient Optimized™ technology can increase protein efficiency and reduce the amount of protein required by 26%.
 
 
NEW YORK - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- People looking to lose weight or keep it under control can now add protein to their diet, reduce daily calories and increase resting metabolic rate with one single supplement. Tech startup Plasma Nutrition launched their newest ingredient powered by Ingredient Optimized™ technology: IoProtein™ - Reduced Calorie, the world's first whey protein with 26% fewer calories than standard WPI.

The launch follows a research study by the University of South Florida showing that 20 grams of ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie can achieve the same impact as 27 grams of standard WPI. The study was recently presented by lead researcher Dr. Bill Campbell, Associate Professor of Exercise Science and Director of the Performance & Physique Enhancement Laboratory at USF at the Annual Conference of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie has been shown to significantly increase resting metabolic rate, demonstrating its ability to deliver results regardless of one's exercise routine. "This is a critical step as we continue to expand the value of our technology," said Plasma Nutrition's co-founder Stephen Motosko. "People shouldn't have to choose between high protein and their weight management or weight loss goals; they should be able to get both without compromise."

ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie is obtained through Plasma Nutrition's patent pending Ingredient Optimized™ technology that changes the structure of proteins to increase their bioefficacy, helping the body to make the most of every gram.

"By applying our technology to create ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie, brands can finally deliver products that help customers achieve all of their personal nutritional goals," said co-founder Chris Flynn-Rozanski. "It can be a unique addition to a brand's supplement offerings across many product categories, especially in the weight management space."

About Plasma Nutrition

Plasma Nutrition is a New York-based tech startup founded in 2015 with the mission to unlock the full potential of the food we eat and to improve health outcomes. Plasma Nutrition's protein processing technology, called Ingredient Optimization™ (patent pending), includes a specifically-designed hardware platform, an innovative food transformation process, and custom-designed quality control.

For more information please visit https://www.becomeio.com or contact Chris Flynn-Rozanski.

Email: chris@becomeio.com

Contact
Chris Flynn-Rozanski
***@becomeio.com
End
Source:
Email:***@becomeio.com
Tags:Weight Loss Supplements, Weight Management Supplements, Protein Supplements
Industry:Health
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
plasmanutrition News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share