News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Plasma Nutrition Launches World's First Reduced-Calorie Protein for Weight Management Supplements
The release follows a research study by the University of South Florida showing that the startup's Ingredient Optimized™ technology can increase protein efficiency and reduce the amount of protein required by 26%.
The launch follows a research study by the University of South Florida showing that 20 grams of ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie can achieve the same impact as 27 grams of standard WPI. The study was recently presented by lead researcher Dr. Bill Campbell, Associate Professor of Exercise Science and Director of the Performance & Physique Enhancement Laboratory at USF at the Annual Conference of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.
ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie has been shown to significantly increase resting metabolic rate, demonstrating its ability to deliver results regardless of one's exercise routine. "This is a critical step as we continue to expand the value of our technology,"
ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie is obtained through Plasma Nutrition's patent pending Ingredient Optimized™ technology that changes the structure of proteins to increase their bioefficacy, helping the body to make the most of every gram.
"By applying our technology to create ioProtein™ - Reduced Calorie, brands can finally deliver products that help customers achieve all of their personal nutritional goals," said co-founder Chris Flynn-Rozanski. "It can be a unique addition to a brand's supplement offerings across many product categories, especially in the weight management space."
About Plasma Nutrition
Plasma Nutrition is a New York-based tech startup founded in 2015 with the mission to unlock the full potential of the food we eat and to improve health outcomes. Plasma Nutrition's protein processing technology, called Ingredient Optimization™
For more information please visit https://www.becomeio.com or contact Chris Flynn-Rozanski.
Email: chris@becomeio.com
Contact
Chris Flynn-Rozanski
***@becomeio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse