Apex Review Of Trapped (Maria Hernandez)

A fascinating, intriguing, perfectly scripted true-life offering
 
May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Trapped

Maria Hernandez

MCT Publications

ISBN: 9780997962406

Reviewed By Natalie Simmons

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  5 Stars

Just when her life couldn't get any better, Angelina Rivera's mother falls ill, forcing her to return to the Taft Projects in East Harlem, NY – her least favorite place in the world.

A powerful drug kingpin, Daryl James, at 23, has everything he wants in life – until one fateful night lands him seven years in Attica.

After his release, Darryl decides to pursue the publication of his debut novel, Betrayal, using the money stashed from his hustling days to launch his literary career – and while falling in love with the beautiful Angelina may not be in his plans, it certainly doesn't hurt his efforts. She supports him through all the tough times – that is, until Daryl has a one-night-stand with the streetwise DeeDee. Before long, he, Angelina and DeeDee become entangled in a deadly game of lust, betrayal and murder, thrusting Angelina into a world of despair worse than she could ever imagine.

Trapped is nothing less than a fascinating read. With the perfect combination of superbly developed characters and intriguing plot lines, author Maria Hernandez's surprisingly dramatic tale hooks readers from the very beginning and draws them further and further in with the turning of each fresh page. With just the right amount of suspense and realistic depictions, Trapped leaves one wondering just how much of the story is true, and how much is really fiction.

A highly recommend read.
Tags:Deception, Maria Hernandez, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
