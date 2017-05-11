News By Tag
Do you have a successful migrant story, or work in the Australia India space?
2017 will be a landmark year for IABCA, as it will see the event cross domestic borders for the first since its inception in 2013. For the first time at any Australian awards event, IABCA will be hosting both the High Commissioner of India in Australia, His Excellency Dr A.M Gondane, and the High Commissioner of Australia in India, Her Excellency, Ms. Harinder Sidhu. Given the unique spectacle that this event provides, this move to Queensland represents an important development in the recognition of high achieving Australian migrants and businesses on a national scale. With Brisbane being the first of many steps forward, IABCA is constructing a breakthrough event in 2017 that will launch the initiative into the national spotlight. We are delighted to bring this event to Brisbane, and are grateful to the Queensland Government for their support. The gala will be held in the presence of Queensland Premier, the Hon Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Councillor Graham Quirk.
This year's event will feature 13 categories that celebrate success stories across a variety of business and community related endeavours. Being nominated for IABCA aids businesses, professionals and community driven individuals attain recognition at a local, state, and national level. It manufactures an outstanding community profile for the individual and broadcasts businesses and their success stories to a global audience. Build a reputation for success inside and outside of your industry, and celebrate the success of your migrant journey or outstanding work in the Australia India space.
As an event that focuses on fostering community engagement and participation, IABCA is strongly committed to giving back to the community's that it strives to inspire. In 2017 we are supporting beyondblue, a national charity that aims to eradicate the damaging effects of mental health disorders and destigmatise the issue to encourage further conversation.
Award Categories 2017:
· Young Professional of the Year
· Young Community Achiever of the Year
· Community Services Excellence Award
· Businesswoman of the Year
· Business Leader or Professional of the Year
· Spirit of Sport Award
· Travel Agency / Tour Operator of the Year
· Indian Restaurant of the Year
· Australian Exporter of the Year
· Indian Investment in the Australian Market
· Small Business of the Year
· SME of the Year
· Indian Australian Ambassador of the Year (non-contested)
"My warmest congratulations to everyone who has been nominated for the India Australia Business and Community Awards this year. In every sphere of endeavour, in every corner of our country, and in every walk of life, there are passionate Indian Australians helping to make our nation a stronger and better place. These awards are a great opportunity to recognise these inspiring individuals, businesses, and organisation—
It is also a chance to celebrate the best of Indian culture, and the growing links between our nations. Australia and India enjoy a long-standing friendship, based on our shared history, a commitment to democracy and the rule of law. Two-way trade between our countries is around $15 billion a year, and the conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement will further encourage trade and investment. Today, over 390,000 people in Australia claim Indian ancestry, and India is our second largest source of international students. With the New Colombo Plan offering Australians new opportunities to study on the sub- continent, many more of us will have the chance to deepen our understanding of Indian culture and society. In the years, ahead, it is my hope and expectation that we will see the benefits of even closer bonds between our nations. I once again congratulate nominees and wish you every success for the future."
The Hon Malcolm Turnbull MP, Prime Minister of Australia
"It gives me immense pleasure to learn that India Australia Business and Community Awards have been instituted to recognize outstanding leaders among Indian Australians in the field of business and community service. In recent years, the Indian community has not only emerged as one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Australia but also one that is increasingly recognised for its contribution to a diverse range and much more. Indians are particularly known for their entrepreneurial ability and have been able to translate this in to successful business ventures that are now visible in almost walk of life. The drive to succeed in business often accompanied by a commitment towards community service and I am delighted that both attributes are being recognised in the India-Australia Business and Community Awards. I convey my best wishes to the organisers for their excellent initiative and for the success of the India-Australia Business and Community Awards 2017."
His Excellency, Dr. A.M Gondane, High Commissioner of India in Australia
For more information on the IABCA initiative or to nominate, visit the IABCA website at www.iabca.com.au.
For all inquiries regarding partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please email marketing@gandhicreations.com.au.
IABCA is produced and directed by Gandhi Creations; an award winning marketing and event management company. www.gandhicreations.com.au
