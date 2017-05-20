News By Tag
Entries for the 27th Annual Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence are closing soon
Proudly hosted by the Parramatta Chamber of Commerce, the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence is the premier business event in the Greater Western Sydney region. The awards platform recognises outstanding businesses by celebrating their success stories and profiling their achievements amongst the wider business community.
Entries for the 27th Annual Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence (WSABE) will be closing on the 17th July. All aspiring businesses and professionals are strongly encouraged to submit their entries via the online awards portal which can be accessed through the WSABE website at www.wsabe.com.au, before entries close.
Entering yourself, a colleague or your business for WSABE begins by completing an online submission via the awards portal. Rather than determining finalists and winners through voting, WSABE instead evaluates each submission through a judging panel of industry experts and leaders. This merit-based process ensures the highest possible degree of credibility, and gives the WSABE Awards an unequalled prestige in Greater Western Sydney.
WSABE is pleased to announce eighteen categories for 2017 that recognise excellence in areas from innovation and leadership through to sustainability and human resources. This year's WSABE will also be widening its recognition of outstanding businesses with the addition of two new categories – An award for the Social Enterprise of the Year and for Excellence in Training, Skilling and Development. Winners will be announced at the annual awards gala evening, which will take place on Friday 15th September 2017 at WatervieW in Bicentennial Park in the presence of the Hon Gladys Berejiklian MP, Premier of NSW.
2017 WSABE Award Categories are:
Individual Categories (NSW Business Awards Aligned)
1. Young Business Executive
2. Young Entrepreneur
3. Business Leader
NSW Business Award Aligned Categories
4. Excellence in Small Business (Less than 20 employees)
5. Excellence in Business (More than 20 employees)
6. Excellence in Social Enterprise
7. Start Up Superstar
8. Excellence in Innovation
9. Excellence in Sustainability
10. Excellence in Export
11. Employer of Choice
WSABE Regional Categories
(Winners in these categories do not proceed to the 2017 State Business Awards)
12. Excellence in Marketing
13. Excellence in Education
14. Excellence in Customer Service
15. Excellence in Training, Skilling & Development
16. Excellence in Workplace Health & Safety
Additional Categories – entries judged from Finalists and Winners
17. Patron's Choice
18. Business of the Year
Key dates to mark in your calendar:
· 18th August: WSABE Finalist Event
· 15th September: WSABE Gala Dinner
· 1st November: WSABE Winners and Sponsors Event
We are excited to welcome back Commonwealth Bank as Principal Partner this year. City of Parramatta Council are our Major Sponsor for WSABE. Category Sponsors include TAFE NSW, DOOLEYS Lidcombe Catholic Club, Westfield Parramatta and AAA City Removalist. We would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the support that these businesses have committed to the WSABE program, as well as all other supporting partners.
The Parramatta Chamber of Commerce would like to extend their appreciation to all sponsors, partners and supporters of the 2017 WSABE program. If you would like to align your business with this prestigious event, please contact us on wsabe2017@gandhicreations.com.au to discuss partnership opportunities.
Contact
Sonia Gandhi
+61414497791
***@gandhicreations.com.au
End
