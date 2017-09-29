News By Tag
Second Edition of Confluence 2017" A Festival of India in Australia
India's Cultural Diversity in a Journey Across Seven Cities.
Experiencing India's Best – The 'Must See Shows' of Confluence: Festival of India in Australia 2017
Confluence: A Festival of India in Australia is a recognition and celebration of India and Australia's rapidly advancing bilateral relationship. It represents a meeting point, one that sees the convergence of ideas, arts, cultures, and civilizations. The festival is focused on highlighting this incredible tie through artistic demonstration, and the convergence of Indian and Australian artistry in a way that has never been seen before. The transnational significance of the festival was praised by both Prime Ministers. The festival is supported by the High Commission of India, Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Department of Communications and the Arts
Images of Truth – Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust
Commissioned by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in 1993, Ishara's Images of Truth breaks the boundaries of conventional puppetry and has inspired generations of puppeteers. Choreographed to music from across the world, it's a mesmerizing, non-verbal, musical adaption of one of the mankind's most iconic figures – Mahatma Gandhi. Established by one of India's most foremost and innovative puppeteers, Dadi D. Pudumjee, The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust is one of the world's leading platforms for innovative puppet theatre.
· 6:30 PM Thursday 26 October, Multi-Faith Centre (Building N35), Griffith University Nathan Campus, 170 Kessels Road, Nathan, Queensland
· 4:30 PM Saturday 28 October, Gallery of Modern Arts, Southbank, Brisbane
· 1:30 PM Sunday 29 October, Roma Street Parklands, Brisbane
Dr. L. Subramaniam feat Kavita Krishnamurthy
Dr. L. Subramaniamis an acclaimed Indian violinist, composer, and conductor, trained in the classical Carnatic music tradition as well as Western Classical music. He is renowned for his virtuoso playing techniques and compositions in orchestral fusion. Accompanying him will be Kavita Krishnamurthy, wife of Dr. L. Subramaniam and esteemed Indian playback singer. Trained in classical music, she has performed in an extensive array of Film and Theatrical pieces and is the recipient of four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards.
· 8:30 PM Thursday 5 October, Music Auditorium, Monash University, Clayton Campus
· 7:00 PM Sunday 8 October, Perth Concert Hall
Ansh – Nrityagram Dance Ensemble
Globally acclaimed for her skill as an Odissi dancer and teacher, Bijayini is one of the most recognizable names in world dance today. She has performed solo and alongside the Nrityagram Dance Ensemble at venues and events across the world and has been subject to international praise. The Nrityagram Dance Ensembleis regarded as one of India's foremost dance institutions. Nrityagramis most widely renowned for their Odissi form of dance, a traditional Indian method of movement that is characterised by sensuousness and lyricism that depicts the love between humanity and the divine.
· 3:00 PM Sunday 8 October, Drama Theatre, Monash University, Clayton Campus
· 7:00 PM Tuesday 10 October, Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of wcj Western Australia
The Kutle Khan Project
An internationally renowned Folk group hailing from India, The Kutle Khan Project have been creating waves internationally by seamlessly blending Eastern and Western-inspired sounds in ways that cannot be replicated. Embodying the rich, melodious, and rhythmic traditions of India and reinvigorating them with a contemporary twist.
The Kutle Khan Project can be seen performing multiple times at India Fest on Saturday 7 October at Riverway, Townsville, at Queen Street Mall Stage on Thursday 12 October, and at the fourth annual India Australia Business & Community Awards (IABCA) at Brisbane City Hall on Friday 13 October. Through an awards ceremony, IABCA establishes stronger connections between the two countries by highlighting outstanding contributions in the Australia. The evening will feature keynote addresses from His. Excellency, Dr. A.M Gondane, High Commissioner of India in Australia and Her Excellency, Ms. Harinder Sidhu, High Commissioner of Australia in India.
· 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM (Multiple Performances Throughout the Day), Saturday 7 October, India Fest, Riverway, Village Boulevard
· 12:00 PM, 1:00PM & 2:00PM, Thursday 12 October, Queen Street Mall Stage, Brisbane
· 6.30 PM Friday 13 October, Brisbane City Hall, Brisbane
· 7.00 PM Sunday 15 October, Canberra Theatre, Canberra Theatre Centre
In collaboration with the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Confluence will be delivering a convenient and streamlined program featuring the very best that Indian Cinema has to offer.
Film Screening at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards
· 6:00 PM Saturday 14 October, A Death in the Gunj, New Farm Six Cinemas, Brisbane
· 9:00 PM Saturday 14 October, Lipstick Under My Burka, New Farm Six Cinemas, Brisbane
· 2:00 PM Sunday 15 October, Machines, New Farm Six Cinemas, Brisbane
· 4:00 PM Sunday 15 October, The River, New Farm Six Cinemas, Brisbane
The screening will begin on Saturday, October 14 with Indian drama and coming of age story, A Death in the Gunj. This film details the experiences of shy student Shymal Chatterjee as his trip to the old Anglo-Indian town of McCluskiegunj in an attempt to escape from his failed semester spirals out of control. This will be followed by the groundbreaking and discussion-inspiring film, Lipstick Under My Burka, which details the lives of four women struggling to balance their identities with the cultural customs of their homeland. Sunday, October 15 will also feature two films, beginning with the eye-opening documentary, Machines, which follows the daily experiences of workers in an Indian textile factory, revealing its beauty as well as it's shameful working conditions. Finally, the Film Screening will close with the undisputed humanistic classic, The River, which depicts the lives of three adolescent girls growing up in Bengal, India, who learn their lesson after falling in love with an American soldier.
If you wish to interview artists, senior ministry or attend any of the above events email us on info@confluencefoioz.com or call us on 0414 497 791.
Confluence: Festival of India in Australia, click here (http://confluencefoi.com/
To keep up to date with important festival announcements and catch sneak previous, please connect with us via social media.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
