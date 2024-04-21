Follow on Google News
Polis Administration Announces Grants to Create Colorado Technology Hubs
Advancing clean tech, cyber and aerospace and defense industries
"From our world-class institutions of higher education to our highly talented and educated workforce, Colorado is home to so much amazing innovation. We are developing the technologies of tomorrow right here, and Colorado Technology Hubs will ensure our state continues to be a national leader," said Governor Polis.
In September 2023, the Colorado Economic Development Commission earmarked $2 million to support the development of Colorado Technology Hubs. The recipients announced will focus on developing the state's clean tech, infrastructure, cyber, and aerospace and defense industries, with special emphasis on increasing the state's ability to develop new technologies, transition those technologies from the lab to the private sector, and build them in Colorado. Each Colorado Tech Hub was evaluated for its commitment to workforce development and serving rural and historically underrepresented communities across the state. Their work will also advance Colorado's transition to renewable and clean energy technologies.
Colorado CleanRange Coalition - Up to $625,000.
Based in the Denver Metro area, the Colorado CleanRange Coalition (CCC) seeks to support Colorado's leading role in the adoption of clean energy technologies. The CCC will develop the CleanRange Connect platform, which will include a statewide asset database and support regular coalition convenings; launch a Virtual CleanRange Accelerator and Testbed Network to foster innovation of new technologies;
Resilient & Adaptive Cyber Protection of Industrial Control Devices & Systems (RAPIDS) - Up to $625,000.
Based in Grand Junction, the RAPIDS consortium looks to enhance cyber security for critical environmental and national security infrastructure starting with the Colorado River. The RAPIDS consortium will develop a series of initiatives, including the development of a college-level curriculum to support the next generation of cybersecurity professionals;
Securing Space Assets Coalition - Up to $750,000.
Based in Colorado Springs, the Securing Space Assets Coalition will work to enhance Colorado's competitive edge in aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity. Specifically, the consortium seeks to leverage partnerships with foundational research labs in order to provide data science, cyber technology, and business resources in support of Colorado's robust space economy.
"As we work to develop tomorrow's most critical technologies, we have the opportunity to spur growth and innovation across the state so that Coloradans of all backgrounds can benefit from these incredible new opportunities. Each of these Colorado Tech Hubs will build on regional strengths while working to create inclusive and equitable ecosystems that support a Colorado economy that works for everyone," said OEDIT's Executive Director, Eve Lieberman.
"The Colorado TechHub grant is transformative in accelerating Colorado's cleantech ecosystem. Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) and CCC will catalyze job creation, support entrepreneurs to commercialization and help build our skilled workforce. Leveraging our partnership and OEDIT's support, we are committed to ensuring the benefits are widely shared across the state and we expect significant impact in new capital investment, new jobs and new technologies,"
"We're thrilled to be a part of such a diverse coalition focused on diversifying our economy and protecting our most critical infrastructure,"
"The Award of $725,000 for the Space Asset Tech Hub is an endorsement of Colorado and the Pikes Peak region's strategy to supercharge technological innovation in the aerospace and defense sector to create jobs and strengthen economic and national security," said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO of Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. "This funding will enable Catalyst Campus to create a cybersecurity gaming lab for students, accelerate access and participation of small businesses in the SIBR/STTR program, and create virtual internships through the establishment of a Data Mine of the Rockies lab by Space ISAC. These programs will connect our future workforce to aerospace and cybersecurity companies solving real-world problems to protect our space assets."
OEDIT and the EDC developed the Colorado Technology Hub Development Grant as part of the Federal Fast Forward Program designed to maximize Colorado's ability to leverage once in a generation federal funding opportunities. The grants are intended to support the implementation of Tech Hub applications that emerged from the TechHubNow! Initiative and did not receive federal designation or funding. By providing seed funding, which includes one-to-one matching requirements for recipients, OEDIT and the EDC hope to spur each Colorado Tech Hub to become a self-sustaining innovation center.
