News By Tag
* Australia
* India
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nominations Open for the 2018 India Australia Business & Community Awards
IABCA showcases outstanding business and community initiatives by providing a platform through which these migrant success stories can be told, exchanged, celebrated, and disseminated on a nation-wide scale. Additionally, IABCA provides a launching pad for future success between aspiring businesses by promoting networking, collaboration, and the exchange of important and innovative ideas between the two nations. In Australia's rapidly diversifying business and community landscape, the India Australia Business & Community Awards has positioned itself as a core component of Australia's business events calendar.
Since it's inception in 2014, IABCA has engaged over 1400 of Australia and India's most influential and widely renowned businesses, professionals, and community leaders. Conversely, the awards have also functioned as a prominent platform for emerging entrepreneurs, young professionals, and start-up businesses to establish a strong foothold within their industry and the Australia-India space, with a handful of ongoing success stories having resulted from being conferred an IABCA award. Nevertheless, increased engagement with the IABCA initiative is by no means limited to a rise in nominations, as the platform has also prospered alongside the rallying support of various Government institutions and representatives, media personalities, and public influencers. The sustained engagement from delegates such as His Excellency, Dr. A.M Gondane, High Commissioner of India to Australia and Her Excellency, Ms. Harinder Sidhu, High Commissioner from Australia to India has given the IABCA initiative a previously unattainable degree of prestige and transnational significance.
In recent years, the IABCA initiative has undergone several major transformations to ensure that it is able to cater more effectively to the vast amount of contributions being made to strengthen the Australia India relationship. Recently, IABCA widened its eligibility terms to encompass Australian residents to enter the awards if their work or community endeavours were directly benefitting the Australia India relationship. This allowed major organisations such as Riverina Oils and Bio Energy, one of Australia's largest exporters of Agri-Food products to India, to partake in our initiative. Combined with the introduction of the Indian Investment in the Australian Market Award in 2017, IABCA now celebrates major contributions to the Australia-India trade and investment relationship. In 2018, IABCA will be introducing a new category, the Excellence in Innovation Award, which accounts for the rapidly increasing influx of Indian migrants and consequent emerging start-up businesses and innovative products, services, and policies that are being executed in response.
To begin your free nomination today, head over to our online awards portal at https://www.iabca.com.au/
Award Categories
· Young Professional of the Year fsbdt 2018
· Young Community Achiever of the Year 2018
· Community Services Excellence Award 2018
· Businesswoman of the Year 2018
· Business Leader or Professional of the Year 2018
· Spirit of Sport Award 2018
· Travel Agency / Tour Operator of the Year 2018
· Excellence in Innovation of the Year 2018
· Australian Exporter of the Year 2018
· Indian Investment in the Australian Market 2018
· Small Business of the Year 2018
· SME of the Year 2018
· Lifetime Achiever of the Year 2018 (non-contested)
For more information on the IABCA initiative or to nominate, visit the IABCA website at http://www.iabca.com.au.
For all inquiries regarding partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please email info@gandhicreations.com.a (mailto:info@
For all inquiries regarding media opportunities, or if you would like to interview our finalists, winners, or sponsors, please contact Nikolas O'Meara on 0449 786 056, or via email at nick@gandhicreations.com.au
<END>
Contact
Gandhi Creations Pty Ltd
***@gandhicreations.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse