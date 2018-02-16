 
News By Tag
* Australia
* India
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Nominations Open for the 2018 India Australia Business & Community Awards

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Australia
India
Awards

Industry:
Business

Location:
Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Projects

SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Nominations for the India Australia Business & Community Awards (IABCA) are now open and entrants will have until the 20th April to submit their nominations via the platforms online awards portal. This year's initiative will feature 13 categories that celebrate success stories across a variety of business and community related endeavours. Being nominated for IABCA aids businesses, professionals and community driven individuals attain recognition at a local, state, and national level. It manufactures an outstanding community profile for the individual and broadcasts businesses and their success stories to a global audience. Build a reputation for yourself inside and outside of your industry, and celebrate the success of your migrant journey or outstanding work in the Australia India space.

IABCA showcases outstanding business and community initiatives by providing a platform through which these migrant success stories can be told, exchanged, celebrated, and disseminated on a nation-wide scale. Additionally, IABCA provides a launching pad for future success between aspiring businesses by promoting networking, collaboration, and the exchange of important and innovative ideas between the two nations. In Australia's rapidly diversifying business and community landscape, the India Australia Business & Community Awards has positioned itself as a core component of Australia's business events calendar.

Since it's inception in 2014, IABCA has engaged over 1400 of Australia and India's most influential and widely renowned businesses, professionals, and community leaders. Conversely, the awards have also functioned as a prominent platform for emerging entrepreneurs, young professionals, and start-up businesses to establish a strong foothold within their industry and the Australia-India space, with a handful of ongoing success stories having resulted from being conferred an IABCA award. Nevertheless, increased engagement with the IABCA initiative is by no means limited to a rise in nominations, as the platform has also prospered alongside the rallying support of various Government institutions and representatives, media personalities, and public influencers. The sustained engagement from delegates such as His Excellency, Dr. A.M Gondane, High Commissioner of India to Australia and Her Excellency, Ms. Harinder Sidhu, High Commissioner from Australia to India has given the IABCA initiative a previously unattainable degree of prestige and transnational significance.

In recent years, the IABCA initiative has undergone several major transformations to ensure that it is able to cater more effectively to the vast amount of contributions being made to strengthen the Australia India relationship. Recently, IABCA widened its eligibility terms to encompass Australian residents to enter the awards if their work or community endeavours were directly benefitting the Australia India relationship. This allowed major organisations such as Riverina Oils and Bio Energy, one of Australia's largest exporters of Agri-Food products to India, to partake in our initiative. Combined with the introduction of the Indian Investment in the Australian Market Award in 2017, IABCA now celebrates major contributions to the Australia-India trade and investment relationship. In 2018, IABCA will be introducing a new category, the Excellence in Innovation Award, which accounts for the rapidly increasing influx of Indian migrants and consequent emerging start-up businesses and innovative products, services, and policies that are being executed in response.

To begin your free nomination today, head over  to our online awards portal at https://www.iabca.com.au/nomination. We wish all those entering the 2018 IABCA Awards the best of luck with their nominations and thank them for engaging with our national initiative. For nomination or technical support, please call 0449 786 056 during business hours to connect with one of our helpful staff members.

Award Categories

·       Young Professional of the Year fsbdt 2018

·       Young Community Achiever of the Year 2018

·       Community Services Excellence Award 2018

·       Businesswoman of the Year 2018

·       Business Leader or Professional of the Year 2018

·       Spirit of Sport Award 2018

·       Travel Agency / Tour Operator of the Year 2018

·       Excellence in Innovation of the Year 2018

·       Australian Exporter of the Year 2018

·       Indian Investment in the Australian Market 2018

·       Small Business of the Year 2018

·       SME of the Year 2018

·       Lifetime Achiever of the Year 2018 (non-contested)

For more information on the IABCA initiative or to nominate, visit the IABCA website at http://www.iabca.com.au.

For all inquiries regarding partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please email info@gandhicreations.com.a (mailto:info@gandhicreations.com.au)u

For all inquiries regarding media opportunities, or if you would like to interview our finalists, winners, or sponsors, please contact Nikolas O'Meara on 0449 786 056, or via email at nick@gandhicreations.com.au

<END>

Contact
Gandhi Creations Pty Ltd
***@gandhicreations.com.au
End
Source:India Australia Business & Community Awards
Email:***@gandhicreations.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Australia, India, Awards
Industry:Business
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gandhi Creations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share