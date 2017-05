Entries for the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence are now open, 2nd May - 17th July

Contact

-- Proudly hosted by the Parramatta Chamber of Commerce, the WSABE Awards is the premier business event in the Greater Western Sydney region which seeks to recognise outstanding businesses by celebrating their success stories and showcasing their achievements amongst the business community.We are excited to welcome backas Principal Partner this year.is our Major Sponsor for WSABE. Category Sponsors include. We would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the support that these businesses have committed to the WSABE program, as well as all other supporting partners.WSABE is pleased to announce eighteen categories for 2017 that recognise excellence in areas from innovation and leadership through to sustainability and human resources. This year's WSABE will also be widening its recognition of outstanding businesses with the addition of two new categories – An award for the Social Enterprise of the Year and for Excellence in Training, Skilling and Development. Winners will be announced at the annual awards gala evening, which will take place on Friday 15September 2017 in the presence of the, Premier of NSW.The WSABE campaign kicks off with the launch event at the Phoenix Restaurant in Parramatta, hosted byon 2May, and will be held in conjunction with 'Business After Five'. WSABE is proud to announce that the, Federal Member for Parramatta and Shadow Minister for Small Business, will be our guest speaker for the WSABE Launch Event.2017 WSABE Award Categories are:Individual Categories (NSW Business Awards Aligned)1. Young Business Executive2. Young Entrepreneur3. Business LeaderNSW Business Award Aligned Categories4. Excellence in Small Business (Less than 20 employees)5. Excellence in Business (More than 20 employees)6. Excellence in Social Enterprise7. Start Up Superstar8. Excellence in Innovation9. Excellence in Sustainability10. Excellence in Export11. Employer of ChoiceWSABE Regional Categories(Winners in these categories do not proceed to the 2017 State Business Awards)12. Excellence in Marketing13. Excellence in Education14. Excellence in Customer Service15. Excellence in Training, Skilling & Development16. Excellence in Workplace Health & SafetyAdditional Categories – entries judged from Finalists and Winners17. Patron's Choice18. Business of the YearEntries to the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence are now open. All businesses across Western Sydney are eligible to enter. To enter, businesses must submit their proposals through an online portal from the WSABE website where more information is available about the various categories and eligibility.· 2nd May: WSABE 'Business After Five' Launch Event· 18th August: WSABE Finalist Event· 15th September: WSABE Gala Dinner· 1st November: WSABE Winners and Sponsors EventThe Parramatta Regional Awards for Business Excellence were established in 1991 and transformed into a fully regional awards program in 2009 when the program was renamed the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence. Established in 1991 by the Parramatta Chamber of Commerce, these awards are unique in that they are not voted on, rather, the winners are determined through rigorous assessment conducted by a panel of highly qualified and respected judges. This merit based process ensures that victors are determined solely on the extent to which their business activities weigh in comparison with a set of pre-determined criteria for business excellence.- WSABE Awards PatronSeveral success stories have followed the recipients of a WSABE Award, with notable winners such asbeing launched into the public eye following their recognition at the event. Leon Dimino, Managing Director of Sparks + Partners Consulting Engineers saysThe Parramatta Chamber of Commerce would like to extend their appreciation to all sponsors, partners and supporters of the 2017 WSABE program.If you would like to align your business with this prestigious event, please contact Nick O Meara on wsabe2017@gandhicreations.com.au or 0449 786 056 to discuss partnership opportunities or entry process for WSABE 2017.