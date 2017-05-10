News By Tag
Campus Tech Conference Reveals Robin Hanson as the Closing Keynote for Premier Higher Ed Techno
Author, Associate Professor of Economics at George Mason University and Research Associate at Future of Humanity Institute of the University of Oxford, will share his vision of the future of artificial intelligence
Drawing from his acclaimed book, The Age of Em: Work, Love, and Life when Robots Rule the Earth, Hanson's Closing Keynote of the same name will explore the possibility of human-level artificial intelligence in the form of brain emulations (ems). This keynote address will also feature a special response from Virginia Commonwealth University associate professor and learning innovation expert Gardner Campbell.
"From The Chronicle Review to TED's Future You, Robin Hanson has been recognized as a challenging and original thinker," said Campus Technology Conference Program Chair John Hess. "We are delighted that he has agreed to share his thought-provoking work on artificial intelligence with Campus Technology Conference attendees."
Hanson received his doctorate in social science from California Institute of Technology, and master's degrees in physics and philosophy of science from the University of Chicago, and has worked as a research programmer at both Lockheed Martin and NASA.
In addition to Hanson's keynote, Campus Tech will feature a keynote address on crucial issues and strategies in security and privacy from Jennifer Golbeck
