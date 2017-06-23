News By Tag
Campus Technology 2017 Will Showcase Emerging Technologies and Alternative Approaches in Higher Ed
Influential higher education thinkers will host a panel on innovative technologies in higher ed.
President of Bryan Alexander Consulting, Bryan Alexander; Director of E-learning and Instructional Technology at The College of New Rochelle, Emory Craig; and Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Digital Bodies Immersive Learning, Maya Georgieva will discuss how wearables and virtual reality will bring radical innovations in pedagogy that will also raise profound challenges. The interactive discussion will examine the growth of instructional uses of virtual and augmented reality across a range of disciplines and will explore the potential for wearable technologies to transform predictive models of academic success. The speakers will also discuss how attendees can benefit from the increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence.
Panelists and attendees will consider challenges related to student data management, shifting boundaries between public and private, and safety of virtual experiences in an era where new technologies are becoming embedded in eyeglasses, clothes and the walls of institutions.
The panel is one of four Mega Sessions to be featured at Campus Technology 2017. In addition to these Mega Sessions, Campus Tech will feature stimulating workshops such as, Current Trends for the Future of Education Technology; Creating Immersive Learning Experiences with Apps, AR and VR, as well as thought-provoking sessions such as Making the Most of Multimedia; How to Make Digital Transformation Happen with IoT; The Future of Student Engagement in a Tech-Enabled World and more!
Registration is currently open for the 24th Annual Campus Technology Conference. For additional details and to register, visit www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.
