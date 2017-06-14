News By Tag
Campus Technology Conference Will Feature Results of 2017 CIO Research
Dr. Wayne Brown, Founder of the Center for Higher Education Chief Information Officer Studies, Inc. will reveal new findings from his ongoing higher education technology leadership research
The annual CIO Roles and Effectiveness report is one of the longest running and best-respected studies of the CIO position. Using insights from his research, publications, work with the nearly two dozen CIOs on the CHECS Advisory Board, and his years as a CIO practitioner in higher education and the United States Air Force, Dr. Brown will give conference attendees recommendations on how to prepare and compete for the CIO positions of the future during his CHECS 2017 CIO Research Premiere session on Tuesday, July 18.
"We are very happy that Wayne Brown will premiere his CIO research at Campus Tech," said Program Chair, John Hess. "This work represents a significant ongoing commitment and contribution to the higher education technology field. As Wayne Brown retires from Excelsior College to concentrate his attention on his ongoing work with CHECS, we are excited to see how that work will continue to develop and we have no doubt that this work will continue to be an invaluable resource for individual CIOs, CISOS, and current and future technology leaders, as well as institutions nationwide."
With a long career in information technology, Dr. Brown has conducted extensive research into professional development issues impacting higher education. During his session, he will analyze historical and emerging trends relevant to current CIOs and those higher education technology professionals considering future careers as technology leaders. The presentation will examine CIO attributes, demographics, and succession plans and discuss key issues related to professional mentoring and CIO effectiveness.
In addition to Dr. Brown's session, Campus Technology 2017 will feature thought-provoking workshops such as Current Trends for the Future of Education Technology; Digital Storytelling for Education: The State of the Art; Faculty Development, and more! Campus Technology will also once again feature an exciting Expo with a variety of IT solutions for attendees to explore.
Registration is currently open for the 24th Annual Campus Technology Conference. For additional details and to register, visit http://www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.
About Campus Technology
The Campus Technology Conference brings together thought leaders from the fields of higher education and technology to explore innovative solutions and to develop effective strategies for campus administration, infrastructure, teaching and learning, and more. Conference speakers and attendees occupy a variety of campus leadership positions including chief information officers, vice presidents of technology, and other executives, as well as a variety of academic and technology professionals who are working to manage resources effectively, build seamless networks, and create new educational and enterprise models for the future. Developed in consultation with members of an advisory board of academic and administrative experts from colleges and universities nationwide, each annual conference emphasizes strategic initiatives, technological innovations, emerging trends, hands-on workshop experiences, and opportunities for collaboration and partnership with industry leaders as well as within and among institutions. For additional information about the conference, please visit www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com.
About LRP Conferences, LLC
LRP Conferences, LLC, an affiliate of LRP Publications, produces professional conferences and trade shows annually including: Campus Technology Conference, Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo, Recruiting Trends Conference, and Talent Acquisition Tech Conference.
About LRP Publications
LRP Publications, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is a broad-based media company serving business and education professionals. Specializing in the fields of education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, the company publishes hundreds of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources. Additionally, LRP publishes two industry-leading magazines: Human Resources Executive® and Risk & Insurance®, plus delivers top-quality training and professional development with eLearning, conferences and tradeshows including: HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities®
