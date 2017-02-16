News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Campus Technology Conference Reveals Jeffrey Selingo to Keynote 2017 Higher Ed Event
Selingo, Author of New York Times bestseller, There is Life After College, and contributor for The Washington Post will present how higher education will develop in the next decade
Drawing on research from College (Un)Bound and his recent report for The Chronicle of Higher Education, Selingo's keynote, 2027: The Decade Ahead for Higher Education, will outline foundational changes over the next decade and also explore expanding roles for technology, as well as what colleges should teach and how learning should be measured in an era of shifting needs in the economy.
"Jeff Selingo chronicles the changing economic circumstances inside and outside of higher education, shifting demographics, evolving attitudes, and educational values that are central to contemporary arguments about higher education," said John Hess, Campus Technology Program Chair. "The forces Selingo identifies are affecting, and will continue to affect, the policies and priorities of higher education institutions in ways that will shape their uses of, and expectations for, technology."
A leading authority on higher education, Selingo's work has been honored with awards from the Education Writers Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Associated Press. He is the author of several books. In 2016 Selingo was named one of LinkedIn's Top Voices. He was a longtime reporter for and former editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education, and his writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Slate. He is a regular contributor to The Washington Post, a special advisor and professor at Arizona State University, and a visiting scholar at Georgia Institute of Technology's Center for 21st Century Universities
In addition to Selingo's keynote address, Campus Technology 2017 will include 7 thought-provoking workshops and more than 35 sessions in 7 distinct tracks that will dig into relevant topics for IT leaders, hands-on faculty and technologists.
"We are excited to bring together information technology and academic technology specialists from a variety of higher education institutions and technology companies nationwide,"
Registration is currently open for the 24th Annual Campus Technology Conference. Register by March 1, 2017, to save $300.00 off the on-site rate. For additional details and to register, visit www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.
For media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561- 622-6520 or rfortune@lrp.com
Media Contact
Rennette Fortune
561-373-9870
***@lrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse