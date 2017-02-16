 
News By Tag
* Higher Education
* Campus Technology
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Campus Technology Conference Reveals Jeffrey Selingo to Keynote 2017 Higher Ed Event

Selingo, Author of New York Times bestseller, There is Life After College, and contributor for The Washington Post will present how higher education will develop in the next decade
 
 
CT 2017 slideshow_justannounced2
CT 2017 slideshow_justannounced2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Higher Education
* Campus Technology
* Technology

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

CHICAGO - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Campus Technology Conference (http://www.campustechnologyconferences.com/index.html), a higher education technology event produced by LRP Conferences, LLC, an affiliate of LRP Publications, announced today author, Jeffrey J. Selingo (http://jeffselingo.com/) will present Wednesday's Keynote at the 3 1/2 days event being held July 17 -20, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Selingo will identify the attributes of a new era of higher education, demographic changes coming to campuses in the next decade, emerging learning pathways, plus the roles of technology and the physical campus in the future.

Drawing on research from  College (Un)Bound and his recent report for The Chronicle of Higher Education, Selingo's keynote, 2027: The Decade Ahead for Higher Education, will outline foundational changes over the next decade and  also explore expanding roles for technology, as well as what colleges should teach and how learning should be measured in an era of shifting needs in the economy.

"Jeff Selingo chronicles the changing economic circumstances inside and outside of higher education, shifting demographics, evolving attitudes, and educational values that are central to contemporary arguments about higher education," said John Hess, Campus Technology Program Chair.  "The forces Selingo identifies are affecting, and will continue to affect, the policies and priorities of higher education institutions in ways that will shape their uses of, and expectations for, technology."

A leading authority on higher education, Selingo's work has been honored with awards from the Education Writers Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Associated Press. He is the author of several books. In 2016 Selingo was named one of LinkedIn's Top Voices. He was a longtime reporter for and former editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education, and his writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Slate. He is a regular contributor to The Washington Post, a special advisor and professor at Arizona State University, and a visiting scholar at Georgia Institute of Technology's Center for 21st Century Universities

In addition to Selingo's keynote address, Campus Technology 2017 will include 7 thought-provoking workshops and more than 35 sessions in 7 distinct tracks that will dig into relevant topics for IT leaders, hands-on faculty and technologists.

"We are excited to bring together information technology and academic technology specialists from a variety of higher education institutions and technology companies nationwide," Hess said.  "We are also excited to offer new session formats including Mega Sessions focused on emerging technologies and models for teaching and learning."

Registration is currently open for the 24th Annual Campus Technology Conference. Register by March 1, 2017, to save $300.00 off the on-site rate. For additional details and to register, visit www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

For media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561- 622-6520 or rfortune@lrp.com

Media Contact
Rennette Fortune
561-373-9870
***@lrp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lrp.com Email Verified
Tags:Higher Education, Campus Technology, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share