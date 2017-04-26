News By Tag
Campus Technology Conference Reveals Dr. Jennifer Golbeck Will Keynote 24th Higher Ed Tech Event
The Director of the Social Intelligence Lab and Associate Professor in the College of Information studies at the University of Maryland, College Park will present securing your systems
It is commonly believed a crucial problem in privacy and cybersecurity is people behaving insecurely, but Dr. Golbeck, a world-renowned computer scientist, and pioneer in social data analytics has an opposing standpoint. Dr. Golbeck believes security systems designed without the user in mind increases risks. At the Campus Technology Conference, she will share simple steps higher education professionals can use to make security systems more secure and user-friendly, resulting in lowering risk and improving people's privacy.
"As phishing and other cyber risks continue to increase in sophistication, cybersecurity and data privacy have become essential concerns for chief information officers, security officers, and campus leaders nationwide,"
A world leader in social media research and science communication, Dr. Golbeck has published more than 100 academic articles and books on social networks and the web. Her research has influenced the government and military. She is a guest host of The Kojo Nnamdi Show on Washington DC's NPR affiliate WAMU, and is a regular contributor to Slate.
In addition to Dr. Golbeck's Opening Keynote, Campus Technology will include seven thought-provoking workshops and more than 35 sessions, including Making Meaningful Apps in Higher Education, Terraforming the Academic Terrain, Transforming an IT Service Delivery Organization and more! For additional details on the 2017 program, please visit http://www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com/
Registration is currently open for the 24th Annual Campus Technology Conference. Register by May 18, 2017, to save $200.00 off the on-site rate. For additional details and to register, visit http://www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.
For media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561- 622-6520 or rfortune@lrp.com.
About Campus Technology
The Campus Technology Conference brings together thought leaders from the fields of higher education and technology to explore innovative solutions and to develop effective strategies for campus administration, infrastructure, teaching and learning, and more. Conference speakers and attendees occupy a variety of campus leadership positions including chief information officers, vice presidents of technology, and other executives, as well as a variety of academic and technology professionals who are working to manage resources effectively, build seamless networks, and create new educational and enterprise models for the future. Developed in consultation with members of an advisory board of academic and administrative experts from colleges and universities nationwide, each annual conference emphasizes strategic initiatives, technological innovations, emerging trends, hands-on workshop experiences, and opportunities for collaboration and partnership with industry leaders as well as within and among institutions. For additional information about the conference, please visit www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com.
About LRP Conferences, LLC
LRP Conferences, LLC, an affiliate of LRP Publications, produces professional conferences and trade shows annually including Campus Technology Conference, Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo, Recruiting Trends Conference, and Talent Acquisition Tech Conference.
About LRP Publications
LRP Publications, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is a broad-based media company serving business and education professionals. Specializing in the fields of education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, the company publishes hundreds of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources. Additionally, LRP publishes two industry-leading magazines: Human Resources Executive® and Risk & Insurance®, plus delivers top-quality training and professional development with eLearning, conferences and tradeshows including: HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities®
Media Contact:
Rennette Fortune
Public Relations Manager
LRP Publications
P: 561.622.6520 ext. 8674
C: 561.373.9870
E: rfortune@lrp.com
Contact
Rennette Fortune
Public Relations Manager
***@lrp.com
