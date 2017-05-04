News By Tag
Advisory Board Unveiled For the Campus Technology Conference 2017
"Our goal is to ensure that our annual program responds to emerging challenges and looks ahead to identify new directions in order to best serve the wide range of professional development needs of the higher education technology community," said conference Program Chair John Hess. "This exceptional group of campus leaders is vital to that process."
The Campus Technology 2017 advisory board members include:
· Jill Albin-Hill, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Dominican University
· W. Gardner Campbell, Associate Professor of English, Virginia Commonwealth University
· Ronald L. Danielson, Associate Professor of Computer Engineering, Santa Clara University
· Mark Frydenberg, Senior Lecturer of Computer Information Systems and Director of CIS Learning and Technology Sandbox, Bentley University
· Joy Hatch, Former Vice President for Technology, Fort Hays State University
· Raymond Uzwyshyn, Director of Collections and Digital Services, Texas State University
· Anu Vedantham, Director of Learning and Teaching Services for Harvard College Libraries, Harvard University
Over 1,000 professionals — including CIOs, CTOs, chief academic officers, higher education administrators, IT managers, Instructional designers, technologists, faculty and support staff — from all over the United States and 19+ countries converge at Campus Technology to gain hands-on exposure to the latest technologies and successful implementation strategies through keynotes, mega sessions, workshops, concurrent sessions, the expo hall and more.
Campus Technology 2017 will provide higher education professionals access to more than 30 sessions in seven distinct tracks that will dig into relevant topics for IT leaders, hands-on faculty and technologists. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to gain expanded topic coverage through New Mega Sessions, more preconference workshops and enhanced poster sessions. The keynote speakers include Jennifer Golbeck, Director of the Social Intelligence Lab and Associate Professor in the College of Information Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park; Jeffrey Selingo, Author, and contributor for The Washington Post; as well as Robin Hanson, Associate Professor of Economics at the George Mason University, and Research Associate at the Future of Humanity Institute at University of Oxford.
Campus Tech 2017 will be held July 17 - 20 at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center. Registration is now open. For additional details and to register, visit www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com. Join the conversation by following the conference on Twitter (@CT_Events (https://twitter.com/
About the Campus Technology Conference
The Campus Technology Conference brings together thought leaders from the fields of higher education and technology to explore innovative solutions and to develop effective strategies for campus administration, infrastructure, teaching and learning, and more. Conference speakers and attendees occupy a variety of campus leadership positions including chief information officers, vice presidents of technology, and other executives, as well as a variety of academic and technology professionals who are working to manage resources effectively, build seamless networks, and create new educational and enterprise models for the future. Developed in consultation with members of an advisory board of academic and administrative experts from colleges and universities nationwide, each annual conference emphasizes strategic initiatives, technological innovations, emerging trends, hands-on workshop experiences, and opportunities for collaboration and partnership with industry leaders as well as within and among institutions. For additional information about the conference, please visit www.CampusTechnologyConferences.com.
About LRP Conferences, LLC
LRP Conferences, LLC, an affiliate of LRP Publications, produces more than a dozen professional conferences and trade shows annually, including Campus Technology Conference, Ergonomics Conference & ErgoExpo, Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), HR in Hospitality Conference, HR Technology® Conference & Exposition, Recruiting Trends Conference, and National Workers' Compensation and Disability Conference® & Expo.
About LRP Publications
LRP Publications, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is a broad-based media company serving business and education professionals. Specializing in the fields of education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, the company publishes hundreds of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources. Additionally, LRP publishes two industry-leading magazines: Human Resources Executive® and Risk & Insurance®, plus delivers top-quality training and professional development with eLearning, conferences and tradeshows including: HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities®
